New Delhi, February 6: Google has made a big announcement regarding its Gemini 2.0 AI model. The tech giant has rolled out Gemini 2.0, its latest AI model for everyone. The release includes several updates and new features to make AI more accessible for developers and everyday users. To compete with rivals like OpenAI ChatGPT and DeepSeek, Google has launched Gemini 2.0 Flash, a Gemini 2.0 Pro version, cost-effective models like Flash-Lite, and an innovative tool called Flash Thinking.

The arrival of Gemini 2.0 marks a major step in Google’s AI development. The company aims to allow developers and users to offer faster, smarter, and versatile AI solutions. Gemini 2.0 offers advanced AI features across platforms like Vertex AI, AI Studio, and the Gemini app. Google Pixel 9a Launch Might Be Next Month, Likely To Offer Free Access to YouTube Premium, Google One and Fitbit Premium; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Gemini 2.0 Flash

1/ New Gemini 2.0 updates, here we go! Gemini 2.0 Flash is now GA, so devs can now build production applications. Find it in AI Studio or Vertex AI. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 5, 2025

Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite and Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental

2/ We’re introducing a new model Flash-Lite, which is extremely efficient and capable, in public preview. Plus an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro, our best model for coding performance and complex prompts, is now available. Gemini Advanced users can try it out in the… pic.twitter.com/83Eb9pERdG — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 5, 2025

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental

3/ One more thing - our latest experimental 2.0 Flash Thinking model with advanced reasoning is available to all @Geminiapp users. Look for it in the drop down, including a version that connects to apps like YouTube, Search + Maps. More details on everything we’re announcing… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 5, 2025

Gemini 2.0 Flash Features

Gemini 2.0 Flash is now generally available in Vertex AI and Google AI Studio for high-volume tasks. It supports a 1 million token context window and supports multimodal inputs that will soon add image generation and text-to-speech.

Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental Features

The experimental Gemini 2.0 Pro version is available in AI Studio and Vertex AI, and can be used for complex tasks like coding and advanced reasoning. It features a 2-million-token context window. It integrates tool-calling features such as Google Search and code execution. Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is accessible to Gemini Advanced subscribers through the Gemini app.

Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite Features

Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is now in public preview, which offers a budget-friendly option with a 1 million token context window and multimodal input. It offers high-quality output than 1.5 Flash at the same speed and cost and also outperforms 1.5 Flash on most benchmarks. The AI model can create captions for many photos at an affordable price. The Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is currently available for everyone to try out in the Google AI Studio and Vertex AI platforms. Google Removes Pledge Not To Use AI Technology for Weapons or Surveillance.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental Features

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental combines Flash’s speed with enhanced reasoning. It is now available to all Gemini app users on desktop and mobile.

