Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28: SOLIZE India Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of digital engineering solutions, today announced its partnership with the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE), an eminent apex body for skill development in the automotive sector, as a 'Knowledge Partner' to drive skill development in the automotive industry.

The International Automobile Centre of Excellence located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was incorporated by the Government of Gujarat in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). The centre is a world-class institute catering to 'end to end' training & development needs of the automobile ecosystem in India. The centre hosts the latest 'state-of-the-art' infrastructure & technical labs to provide hands on learning experience. The institute draws upon the expertise of industry-academia collaborations with leading Indian and Foreign Partners for Knowledge and Technological relevance of Industrial Learning.

SOLIZE India, a group company of Japan-headquartered SOLIZE Corporation, brings over three decades of expertise in digital engineering solutions to the partnership. The company has a distinguished track record of working with major Indian automotive OEMs, sub-system suppliers, automotive technology related research organizations and premier academic institutions, thereby fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the industry. SOLIZE India's vast experience and deep understanding of the industry make them an ideal Knowledge Partner for the International Automobile Centre of Excellence.

Marking the beginning of a promising partnership, the MoU was signed by Mahadevan V. S., CEO and Director, SOLIZE India and Rajiv Gandhi, CEO - International Automobile Centre of Excellence, on 1st June 2023 at iACE campus in Gandhinagar. Through this strategic alliance, aimed at leveraging their collective expertise and resources, SOLIZE India and iACE have joined forces with a shared vision to cultivate a thriving learning ecosystem and are committed to nurturing a dynamic and progressive learning environment that empowers individuals to excel in the automotive sector. Ultimately, this partnership will contribute significantly to fulfilling the workforce needs of the industry and driving its growth and success.

Speaking about the partnership, Mahadevan V.S., CEO and Director, SOLIZE India, said, "We are excited about this strategic partnership with iACE. By leveraging our extensive experience and resources, we aim to support iACE in their endeavour to create a highly skilled workforce for the automotive industry. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge technology and knowledge."

"We are delighted to join forces with SOLIZE India as our knowledge partner. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide world-class training and skill development programs in the automotive sector. SOLIZE India's expertise and significant industry experience will greatly enrich our curriculum and contribute to the overall growth and development of our students and professionals," said Rajiv Gandhi, CEO of iACE.

iACE is committed to leveraging modern technology and systems to provide comprehensive training across the entire value chain of the Automotive Industry, including both manufacturing and automotive systems. With a focus on student and industry personnel development, iACE plays a pivotal role in equipping individuals with the skills required for a rapidly evolving automotive landscape and the necessary expertise to excel in the automotive sector.

Under this collaboration, SOLIZE India will provide extensive support to iACE in various key areas, including course content development, and delivery of training programs in digital product development and manufacturing and related disciplines. The partnership aims to bring the latest industry knowledge and practices to the programs offered by iACE, ensuring that students and industry personnel receive the highest quality training and align with the evolving needs of the automotive industry. By combining their strengths and resources, both organizations are poised to bridge the skills gap and meet the industry's demand for highly trained professionals.

The International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) established in 2015, is a world-class institute, catering to the comprehensive training and development needs of the automobile ecosystem in India. With a focus on end-to-end learning, iACE provides a world-class educational experience to its students through its Advanced Certification & Post Graduate Programs. The centre boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technical labs, offering hands-on learning experience. By combining industry insights with academic excellence, iACE strives to create a conducive learning environment that equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic automotive industry.

For more information about iACE and its programs, please visit International Automobile Centre of Excellence.

Since 1990, SOLIZE Corporation has been the pioneer of offering 3D data based new manufacturing methodologies to customers worldwide. SOLIZE group offers services in the areas of Product Design, Additive Manufacturing, Tooling and Innovation Consulting. SOLIZE India, a group company of SOLIZE Corporation, has over three decades of experience in digital engineering solutions and services for product design, validation & manufacturing. The company has existing technology partnerships with global leaders: Dassault Systemes, Hexagon, VI-grade, Physna and Toray Engineering D Solutions Co., Ltd. Its extensive customer base spans automotive, aerospace, defence and heavy engineering industries. The company also collaborates with leading Indian engineering universities enabling skill development and innovation.

To learn more about SOLIZE India, please visit SOLIZE India Technologies Private Limited.

