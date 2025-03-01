VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: Somany Impresa Group (SIG), a diversified conglomerate with market-leading brands in packaging, sanitaryware, faucets, consumer appliances, and plastic pipes & fittings, is expanding its strategic vision with the launch of Tattva, its corporate venture capital (CVC) arm.

Tattva will invest in startups leveraging deep-tech in manufacturing, enterprise SaaS solutions, sustainability-driven clean technologies, next-generation e-commerce platforms, and disruptive product innovations. With a mission to empower innovative companies, Tattva will provide capital investment, strategic guidance, access to SIG's extensive industry network, and operational expertise. By fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem, SIG aims to accelerate its internal transformation, strengthen its market leadership, and create significant long-term value.

The name "Tattva," derived from Sanskrit, means "essence" and "fundamental truth," symbolizing SIG's commitment to fostering impactful innovation rooted in strong fundamentals and long-term value creation.

"With a history of market leadership, SIG is committed to shaping the future by supporting the next wave of disruptive innovators. Tattva is our way of accelerating this journey, building an ecosystem where pioneering startups can leverage SIG's scale, expertise, and industry network to create groundbreaking solutions," said Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman, Somany Impresa Group.

Shashvat Somany, Strategy Head, Somany Impresa Group, added, "The future of our industries lies in the ingenuity of today's startups. Tattva is more than just an investment arm--it is our bridge to the next generation of ideas that will redefine manufacturing, consumer experiences, and sustainability. Through this initiative, we aim to collaborate with visionary entrepreneurs to drive meaningful impact across industries."

Startups looking to collaborate with Tattva can reach out to us at cvc@agigreenpac.com, connect with us on LinkedIn SIG Tattva and stay tuned for our upcoming website launch. We actively seek partnerships with ventures that share our passion for innovation and are eager to scale with strategic support from SIG. The company's commitment is further reinforced by partnerships with leading academic institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and IIM Bangalore, which are vital for identifying and supporting high-potential ventures.

About Somany Impresa Group

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Somany Impresa Group is a leading Indian conglomerate and the parent company of legacy brands such as Hindware and AGI Greenpac. The Group operates through three key entities: Hindware Home Innovation Limited (focused on consumer appliances), Hindware Limited (offering sanitaryware, faucets, tiles, and plastic pipes & fittings), and AGI Greenpac (focused on packaging products). Both AGI Greenpac and Hindware Home Innovation Limited are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Somany Impresa Group is dedicated to continuous product and manufacturing innovation, delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

Media Contact

Meenakshi Oberoi | Head Corporate Communications| meenakshi.oberoi@hindware.com

Keerti Singh| 20:20 MSL| keerti.singh@2020msl.com

