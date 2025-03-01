Real Madrid CF dropped to the second position after series of ‘unexpected’ results. The side will look to regain the top position with a win in the next match. They will face Real Betis next at the Benito Villamarin stadium on March 1. The Betis side improved a lot and now stands at the seventh position. Even though the side has great record against Betis, it cant afford to drop points anymore considering the final stages of the league and point difference between the top three sides. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace last time both sides met in the September 2024and fans will look for similar performance from the French striker. Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends to Take Place in India, El Clasico Legends to be Played on April 6 in Navi Mumbai.

Frech striker Kylian Mbappe’s addition handed extra offensive firepower to the reigning European Champions. With the Rodrygo-Vini Jr.- Bellingham shinning in the earlier season, coach Carlo Ancelotti will now have an extra explosive striker to play with. The 25-year-old star has hit the form and is now amongst the top scorers in the league. But looking at the fixtures ahead and league table status, Carlo Ancelotti might look to rotate the side against defensively fragile Real Betis side. Check out Kylian Mbappe’s availability for the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

As per the latest report and press conference, Kylian Mbappe is fit to start at Real Betis this weekend after missing Real Madrid's midweek Copa del Rey game after dental surgery, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. Real Madrid is stacked with star attackers and has options at every position and will look to cope up. Carlo Ancelotti might mend his tactics according to the opposition and players available.

While Jude Bellingham missed a match due to red card, he will kiss another match serving the suspension, this will put the Real Madrid forward line under some pressure, but Vini Jr. and Kylian Mbappe connected well in previous fixtures and could prove vital once again in the upcoming league match.

