New Delhi [India], June 16: Great Place To Work® India has recognised and ranked S&P Global India as one of India's Best Companies To Work For™, for the third consecutive year. With this S&P Global India rockets to 43rd position, progressing 24 ranks from its previous position of 67 in 2022, among India's Top 100 Companies for 2023.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

Commenting on this milestone, Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India Operations, S&P Global said, "It's such an honour to be ranked as one of India's Best Companies To Work For 2023. This recognition is a testament to the amazing individuals who make S&P Global India truly exceptional. Our 'People First' philosophy enables us to build a more inclusive and equitable culture driven by our core values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity. It is this culture and focus on our people that truly sets us apart."

S&P Global has a 'People First' philosophy with a focus on leading people with care and empathy and a vision to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment. This ranking is proof of S&P Global's commitment towards building an environment that rates highly on crucial parameters such as Credibility, Pride, Respect, Camaraderie, and Fairness.

Currently, S&P Global India has a strength of over 12,500 employees located across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida with a diversity rate of 35% within its workforce.

Announcing Great Place To Work India rankings, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India said, "At Great Place To Work®, we believe in the For All™ Methodology, where leaders embrace diversity and foster a sense of belonging, irrespective of one's demography. Our recent study, "India's Best Companies to Work for - 2023", showcases the remarkable impact of providing a great workplace experience. Regardless of the industry, we have observed that when organizations "Pay fairly, Treat fairly, and provide a better work environment", the overall experience improves by a factor of five or more. Ensuring equal opportunities for all demographics not only results in 8% higher productivity but also drives a 10% increase in innovation. Embracing For All Leadership has, on average, led to 63% more employees finding meaning in their jobs, making a difference, and creating a better future."

Great Place To Work's For All methodology is based on the fact that fast-changing competitive landscapes, need for speed & agility indicate that doing healthy business is about improving results by creating workplace cultures where leaders empower all individuals to reach their full potential and where every employee feels a sense of belonging regardless of their demography.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually, across over 20+ industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All™.

