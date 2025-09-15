NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: S&P Global Commodity Insights is pleased to host its first annual World Hydrogen India conference in New Delhi from September 25 to 26 this month, bringing together the nation's decision-makers and industry experts to examine regulatory frameworks, investment opportunities and technological innovations shaping India's hydrogen economy.

With over 250 delegates expected to attend, the World Hydrogen India conference will address critical challenges and opportunities defining the sector's trajectory. From the National Green Hydrogen Mission's implementation, to emerging trade dynamics and project financing strategies, the event is set to provide strategic insights essential for navigating India's evolving hydrogen landscape.

A division of S&P Global, S&P Global Commodity Insights has deep history in the region and this latest initiative underscores S&P Global Commodity Insights' role as a leading voice on critical and recent developments in India's energy policy.

Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "As one of the world's fastest growing large economies, India is a global bright spot for energy markets. As India's energy leadership continues to steer the nation's energy transition with a strong focus on hydrogen and decarbonization, we look forward to supporting their efforts and commitment to balancing growth and sustainability. At S&P Global Commodity Insights, we empower leaders and industry experts with relevant insights and data to help ensure secure and affordable markets for years to come. World Hydrogen India will serve as a premium and vital platform for industry leaders as they continue to carve out India's energy future."

This event marks a crucial step in the ongoing push to scale India's green hydrogen ecosystem from pilot stage to commercially viable operations. The nation's energy ministers will be in attendance, with keynote and special addresses delivered by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Honorable Minister of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Honorable Minister of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as well as by the nation's National Green Hydrogen Mission Director, Shri Abhay Bakre.

Gauri Jauhar, Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions and Clean Tech Consulting, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "We are proud to present this focused conference in Delhi at a pivotal moment aligned with India's energy transition efforts. India is expected to see one of the largest global increases in energy consumption over the next three decades. We believe the connections and decisions made during these two days will play a critical role in addressing India's transitioning hydrogen energy demands and contribute to positive, meaningful change in the years to come."

Taking place over two days at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the agenda will feature speakers from across the region including energy and infrastructure CEOs, institutional investors, and senior policy makers. S&P Global experts will also provide global data, analysis and insights.

Key themes covered across the two-day program include:

* India's emergence as a low carbon hydrogen export powerhouse.

* Assessing trade flows, pricing dynamics and strategic partnerships that will reshape international energy markets.

* Complex offtake and financial structures driving hydrogen project bankability and shaping the sector's capital landscape.

* Hydrogen's practical applications across hard-to-abate sectors like fertilizers, refineries, chemicals, steel, maritime, and mobility sectors.

* Infrastructure investments and ecosystem development strategies required to unlock India's hydrogen potential at national scale.

