Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 27: Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM), one of India's fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, today announced the opening of its expanded office in Kochi, Kerala, reinforcing its commitment to serving the evolving needs of Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) families, entrepreneurs, and the global NRI community.

The expansion comes in response to strong demand from Kerala, which has driven significant growth in Spark Capital PWM's local team. The firm has moved into a larger office space in Kochi to accommodate this growth and strengthen its client engagement capabilities in the region.

The Kochi office, along with one in Thiruvananthapuram and the firm's international office in DIFC, Dubai, will play a strategic role in meeting the wealth management needs of NRIs from Kerala and other southern states.

Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & CEO, Spark Capital PWM, said, "Kerala represents one of India's most vibrant and globally connected wealth markets. Our expansion in Kochi is a natural progression of Spark Capital PWM's growth journey, driven by deep client trust and increasing demand for institutional-quality advisory and multi-family office solutions. We are committed to building long-term partnerships with families across generations."

Kishore Rijhwani, Managing Director -- Private Clients, Spark Capital PWM, added, "Kochi is a key wealth centre with a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and significant NRI influence. With this new office, we are further strengthening our ability to serve clients with a personalised, open-architecture advisory model, supported by Spark's investment expertise and a rapidly growing on-ground team."

Geo Thomson, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Kerala, Spark Capital PWM, said, "Kerala's wealth landscape is unique--shaped by a thriving diaspora, a strong culture of entrepreneurship, and families who value long-term financial planning. Our expanded presence in Kochi allows us to deepen relationships with clients and offer them the proximity and personalised attention they deserve. We're excited to grow alongside the families and businesses we serve in this region."

Spark Capital PWM continues its expansion strategy, scaling its presence across key wealth markets in India and internationally. The firm now operates across 12 Indian cities--Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram--as well as an overseas office in Dubai (DIFC).

Spark Capital PWM's growth is driven by its distinctive Multi-Family Office proposition, which integrates comprehensive investment advisory services with governance, succession planning, philanthropy, and holistic lifestyle solutions. This approach directly addresses the complex and evolving needs of India's leading wealth creators, offering tailored, institution-grade solutions.

About Spark Capital PWM

Spark PWM Private Limited is a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. The company extends the core DNA of Spark Capital--Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Transparency--to help affluent families, business owners, family offices, new-age entrepreneurs, and CXOs navigate a world of opportunities and risks. Spark Capital PWM offers products and services designed to help clients seamlessly create, preserve, and transition wealth across generations, supported by a robust Investment Policy Framework backed by research and superior execution.

For important disclosures regarding Spark PWM Private Limited, visit: https://www.sparkcapital.in/who-we-are/regulatory-information

