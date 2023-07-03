New Delhi, July 3: SpiceJet on Monday said it has successfully completed the settlement of a loan payment worth Rs 100 crore to City Union Bank. The last tranche of Rs 25 crore was paid on June 30, 2023, successfully closing the entire loan account which was taken in 2012, the airline company said in a release.

"The repayment of the loan amount releases all securities that had been pledged with the bank," it added. Notably, the repayment to City Union Bank follows a successful settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft. Fake Bomb Threat to SpiceJet: Anonymous Call Threatening Bomb Triggers Panic at Airline's Office in Gurugram, Turns Out Hoax.

The agreement with NAC settled all past liabilities for the Q400s leased by NAC to SpiceJet. It will pave the way for the return and induction of three additional planes into the SpiceJet fleet. SpiceJet Plans to Add 10 Narrow-body Boeing Aircraft, Including Five B737 Max.

SpiceJet said it remains committed to finding amicable settlements with all its creditors as the airline builds back its fleet and its business. SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s. SpiceJet was launched in May 2005.

