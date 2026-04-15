VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15: Spinova Hospitals today announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art super speciality hospital, marking a significant milestone in delivering advanced, patient-centric spine and orthopaedic care.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Government Employees Seek INR 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Hike.

Hyderabad now marks a significant milestone in healthcare with the launch of its first--and largest--dedicated spine hospital in Telangana. This is far more than just another addition to the city's medical infrastructure; it represents the creation of an entirely new category in specialized care.

In a landscape where most hospitals focus on promoting themselves, Spinova has the opportunity to shift the narrative toward the spine itself--highlighting its complexity, the risks of misdiagnosis or delayed treatment, and the long-term consequences of neglect. By emphasizing the critical differences between a highly specialized spine care center and a general orthopaedic department, Spinova can elevate public awareness.

Also Read | Will Virat Kohli Play Tonight in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?.

Through consistent education and thought leadership, Spinova doesn't just inform the market--it naturally establishes itself as the definitive authority in advanced spine care.

Strategically located at Kukatpally, a well-connected urban healthcare hub, Spinova Super Speciality Hospital is designed to cater to patients seeking specialised spine treatment, orthopaedics, pain management, and rehabilitation services under one roof. The facility aims to bridge the gap between advanced medical technology and compassionate patient care.

In addition to surgical excellence, the hospital emphasizes comprehensive non-surgical care, including advanced pain management therapies, day-care spine procedures, management of spinal cord injuries and trauma, and structured post-operative rehabilitation programs. Spinova is committed to delivering holistic spine care by combining innovation, clinical expertise, and patient-centered treatment for optimal outcomes.

The hospital features a modern infrastructure with multiple beds, advanced operation theatres, intensive care units, and dedicated recovery zones, ensuring comprehensive care for both routine and complex procedures. Built with a focus on precision-driven treatment, the hospital integrates minimally invasive surgical techniques and evidence-based medical protocols.

At the core of Spinova's philosophy is its specialisation in spine care. The hospital brings together a multidisciplinary team of highly experienced surgeons, clinicians, physiotherapists, and support staff who work collaboratively to deliver personalised treatment plans. From diagnosis to post-surgery rehabilitation, every stage of patient care is streamlined to ensure optimal outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sreenath Rao Jakinapally, Founder of Spinova Hospitals said

"Our vision is to redefine spine care in India by combining advanced technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate healing. At Spinova, every patient receives not just treatment, but a commitment to restoring mobility, dignity, and quality of life."

Dr. Sreenath Rao Jakinapally stepped away from a corporate hospital to build his own path--trained under leading spine specialists across two of the world's most rigorous surgical traditions, and brought that expertise back home.

Spinova Hospitals actively educates and sensitizes audiences about the spine--its intricate biomechanics, the far-reaching consequences of mismanagement, the compounding risks of delayed intervention, and the fundamental distinction between a highly specialized spine centre and a general orthopaedic framework. Through this knowledge-led approach, Spinova organically positions itself as a definitive authority in spine care.

Spinova Hospitals also emphasizes patient education and recovery support, offering structured rehabilitation programs and post-operative care guidance to ensure long-term wellness. The hospital's approach focuses on early diagnosis, preventive care, and minimally invasive solutions, reducing recovery time and improving patient experience.

With its launch, Spinova Super Speciality Hospital is poised to become a centre of excellence in spine healthcare, setting new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and patient satisfaction.

For more information, visit: https://www.spinovahospitals.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)