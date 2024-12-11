PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 11: Springer Nature welcomes the Government of India's groundbreaking 'One Nation One Subscription' (ONOS) initiative. This policy marks a significant milestone in providing easy access to knowledge and fostering research excellence across the country.

The leading scientific publisher has long been a partner to the Indian research community and will now serve 6380 institutions under ONOS, empowering approximately 18 million researchers, students, and educators. As the largest publisher of academic research in India, Springer Nature is committed to supporting Indian authors and institutions, enabling more of them to get published and for their work to reach a global audience.

Welcoming the ONOS initiative, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited said, "India's One Nation One Subscription initiative is a game-changer for the Indian research ecosystem. By enabling nationwide access to high-quality research publications, it democratizes knowledge and paves the way for new innovations. Springer Nature is proud to partner with Indian researchers and institutions, contributing to their success by publishing their work, supporting their growth, and amplifying their voice worldwide. We remain committed to advancing research excellence in India and beyond."

Springer Nature stands out as the leading publisher of research articles by Indian authors, showcasing its significant role in advancing the nation's academic and scientific progress. With almost 20 per cent of its employees based in India across offices in Pune, Delhi, Noida and Mumbai, the company underscores its strong commitment to India's research ecosystem. The increasing adoption of Open Access (OA) publishing in India has helped propel Indian research to the global forefront by enhancing its international visibility and reputation. Springer Nature's OA offerings ensure Indian researchers can share their groundbreaking work more widely, lifting the profile of Indian science on the world stage.

Vikash Kumar, Director, Institutional and Corporate Sales, Springer Nature India Private Limited added "ONOS further strengthens India's role as a global leader in research and innovation. We remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of research integrity, ensuring that the global research community benefits from trustworthy and rigorous scientific contributions. Our collaborations with leading Indian societies through our co-publishing partnerships, amplify the reach of high-quality, impactful research. We look forward to playing an active role in ONOS' success, maximising access and usage of our extensive range of journals across all 18m researchers."

The company's initiatives to support the Indian research community includes its India Research Conclaves and Tours held in association with the Union Ministry of Education. In the past couple years, the Research Tour has visited close to 40 educational institutions and universities across nearly 30 cities and 15 states, providing direct engagement and support to researchers across the country. The company also plays an active role in promoting and celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through its publications and activities and has been recognising women researchers in India through its 'Her research, Our Future' initiative. Springer Nature has played a critical role in informing, training and supporting research integrity across India through its Research in Science and Education (RISE) campaign that has been extended to tens of thousands of Indian researchers this year.

The large-scale implementation of ONOS is expected to bridge the digital divide, providing equitable access to premier academic content. It aligns perfectly with Springer Nature's mission to open doors to discovery and innovation, ensuring research benefits society at large.

At Springer Nature, we are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. Every day our books, journals, platforms, and technology solutions reach millions of people; helping researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, and our steadfast commitment to the most rigorous standards, we help accelerate solutions to the world's urgent challenges and inspire generations to come. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

