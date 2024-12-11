Premier League giants Manchester City are set to take on Serie-A side Juventus in the next UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match. Man City were once again winless during the last match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Even in their last UCL 2024-25 match, Man City were held to a draw by Feyenoord. This season Pep Guardiola's men haven't been in the best of form as in their last nine matches, Manchester City have been only able to win a single match and that too against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2024-25. Manchester City to Face 15 New Charges, Premier League Side Has Option to Appeal.

This will be an away UCL 2024-25 match for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be keen on winning this one. Juventus also have similar points to Man City as far as the Champions League is concerned. Both Juventus and Man City will have to secure a win if they want to get to the next UCL round. There have been some concerns with Manchester City all over the pitch. Erling Haaland will have to step up alongside Phil Foden. Kevin de Bruyne will play a major role in the midfield alongside Ilkay Gundogan.

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Erling Haaland is all fit and fine which will most likely make him the part of the Juventus vs Man City UCL 2024-25 match. Haaland has also been training hard and will look to find the net in the Champions League 2024-25 match against Juventus. Pep Guardiola is also keeping a close eye on Haaland's performance as the striker is currently struggling and is unable to score many goals. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham on Target As Real Madrid Beats Atalanta 3–2.

But with a striker as capable as Haaland, Man City can easily beat Juventus. Currently, both Man City and Juventus are struggling with a bad run of form. Juventus vs Man City will most likely end up in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).