SR Capital Public School Sets New Academic Benchmark in SAFAL 2024-25 Affordable School from Shahdara Outshines National Averages in CBSE Assessment

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 2: In a remarkable display of academic excellence, SR Capital Public School, an affordable private school located in the heart of Shahdara, one of Delhi's most densely populated districts, has achieved exceptional results in the SAFAL (Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning) 2024-25, a competency-based assessment by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Also Read | Spring'25 Semester in Fashion - Get Ready for an Exhilarating Journey in Fashion This Spring 2025 Semester!.

In a comparative analysis of over 600,000 students across CBSE schools, SR Capital's performance stood far above national, regional, and district averages in all subjects and grades.

Despite limited resources, the school has outperformed national, state, and regional averages across all subjects and grades--a testament to its commitment to quality education for all.

Also Read | Exploring Leisure Culture From the Himalayas to the Fjords.

Achievement Highlights:

* Grade 5 Language: 96% of students scored in the Advanced category (National Avg: ~17%).* Grade 5 Mathematics: 56% of students reached Advanced proficiency (National Avg: ~11%).* Grade 5 EVS: Average score of 360.78 (vs National Avg: ~296).* Grade 8 Mathematics: Strong performance with a school average of 366.9.* Grade 8 Science: 38% of students achieved Advanced proficiency.* Grade 8 Language: Demonstrated deep comprehension and literacy skills.

This performance reflects the school's commitment to 21st-century education, critical thinking, and experiential learning. The school credits this achievement to its team of passionate educators, curious learners, and supportive parents. These results not only place SR Capital among the top-performing schools in Delhi, but also reaffirm that affordable education can achieve world-class outcomes when driven by vision, effort, and innovation. The school plans to initiate enrichment programs, coding workshops, literary circles, and peer mentoring models based on CBSE's recommendations to push more learners into the advanced competency spectrum.

Areas for Growth:

While celebrating success, the school also recognizes scope for improvement in:

Inferential reading and evaluating textual claims in Grade 8 Language.

Real-life application of decimal and fractional concepts in Mathematics.

Strengthening environmental and chemistry concepts in Science through projects and lab-based learning.

Principal's Statement:

"Being an affordable school in a densely populated part of East Delhi, securing these SAFAL results is not just an academic achievement--it's a milestone in equity, commitment, and the belief that every child, regardless of background, can excel. We are proud of our students, teachers, and the learning culture we've built together," said Mr. Lakshya Chhabaria, Principal, SR Capital Public School.

The school will now focus on:

Expanding enrichment and Olympiad programs.

Launching book clubs, math labs, and coding workshops.

Building stronger interdisciplinary and peer learning models.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)