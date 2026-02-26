VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: Uncle Peter's Pancakes, one of India's fastest-growing dessert QSR brand owned by Bogmalo Foods and Hospitality Pvt Ltd, marked the second edition of its National Pancake Day with record-breaking participation across the country. The celebration drew more than 50,000 footfalls across 110+ outlets spread over 45 cities, further strengthening the brand's position in India's fast-evolving dessert cafe segment.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural edition last year, this year's National Pancake Day turned into a nationwide celebration of indulgence and community. Most outlets recorded 3-4x higher pancake sales compared to a normal business day, reflecting strong consumer enthusiasm and the growing popularity of the brand's signature offerings.

Customers across India visited Uncle Peter's Pancakes outlets to indulge in a specially curated festive menu featuring crowd favorites such as Nutella Pancakes, Tiramisu Pancakes, Death By Chocolate Pancakes, and Fresh Fruit Pancakes. The celebration also spotlighted bestselling waffle varieties including the Triple Chocolate Waffle and Nutella Waffle, offering guests a complete dessert experience tailored to families, young consumers, and dessert lovers.

A major highlight of the campaign was its digital-first initiative titled #IConfesstAtUPP. Designed to blend social media engagement with in-store participation, the campaign encouraged customers to share their sweetest dessert confessions online and at outlets. The response was overwhelming, generating strong digital traction while driving significant offline footfalls across cities.

"Titled #IConfesstAtUPP, the campaign has far surpassed expectations--evolving beyond a traditional product promotion into a powerful, immersive brand experience. Seeing strong digital engagement seamlessly translate into meaningful offline footfalls across outlets has made this journey both impactful and inspiring," said the Marketing Executive at Uncle Peter's Pancakes.

Founded in 2019 by Sundeep Singh and Akashdeep Dan, Uncle Peter's Pancakes has rapidly expanded to over 110 outlets across PAN India in just a few years. The brand has carved a niche for itself as a youth-focused dessert destination known for innovative flavors, vibrant store formats, and accessible pricing. Its ability to consistently introduce experiential campaigns has helped build a loyal and growing customer base across metros and emerging cities alike.

The second edition of National Pancake Day was executed simultaneously across all participating outlets, featuring special in-store decor, limited-time celebrations, and interactive engagement elements. The coordinated national rollout reinforced brand recall while positioning National Pancake Day as a marquee annual property for the company.

Looking ahead, Uncle Peter's Pancakes is gearing up for aggressive expansion. The company aims to scale its network to 200 outlets by the end of this year, further strengthening its footprint across key markets in India. With rising demand for experiential dessert destinations and growing consumer affinity toward themed food celebrations, the brand is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory.

As the curtains fall on the second edition of National Pancake Day, the record footfalls, significant spike in sales, and widespread digital engagement signal that the celebration has firmly established itself as a much-anticipated annual event. For Uncle Peter's Pancakes, the journey from a single brand idea in 2019 to a nationwide dessert phenomenon continues to gather momentum, one pancake at a time.

