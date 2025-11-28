SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28: There are places that promise luxury and then there are places that make you feel it effortlessly, naturally. Botanica belongs to the latter.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips to 'Very Poor' at 385 As Cold Wave Intensifies.

Set amidst a lush, tranquil landscape, Botanica is more than a residential address -- it's an experience. A retreat where mornings begin with sunlight filtering through trees, evenings linger with the scent of rain on grass, and every corner feels like a page from a resort cradled in nature's lap.

"Botanica is our tribute to mindful living -- a space where nature, design, and community harmonize seamlessly. It marks a new era of homes that breathe and spaces that rejuvenate," said Mr. Keshav Agarwal, Director at Srijan Realty. He further added, "With Club Botanica, we unveil the crown jewel of this vision an experiential haven that embodies our philosophy of design, nature, and community."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Club Botanica: The Heart of Botanica

At the soul of this serene enclave stands Club Botanica, a 25,000 sq. ft. sanctuary redefining the art of fine living. More than a clubhouse, it is the pulsating heart of the community -- a space designed to slow time down and bring joy back into everyday life.

Here, mornings begin with yoga by the water, afternoons unfold by the infinity pool, and evenings echo with laughter in the lounge. Every detail is curated to elevate the rhythm of living.

Highlights of Club Botanica:

- Swimming pool framed by lush green canopies

- State-of-the-art fitness center that inspires wellness

- Personalized spa experiences for ultimate rejuvenation

- Elegant banquet spaces for life's cherished occasions

- Recreation zones for adults and children alike

- Reading and co-working corners for reflection and creativity

Each element bears the Srijan signature -- timeless, understated, and deeply thoughtful.

Life Rooted in Nature

Botanica is envisioned for those who seek harmony -- between sophistication and simplicity, luxury and leisure, modernity and mindfulness. Here, nature isn't an embellishment; it's the essence. Tree-lined avenues, reflective water bodies, and expansive greens flow seamlessly into daily life.

Everyday feels like a gentle vacation that never ends -- morning jogs under shaded trees, afternoons by the pool, and tranquil sunsets from your balcony. It's the rarest luxury of all: the luxury of slowing down.

To know more about Srijan Botanica, Click Here

About Srijan Realty

Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd. is one of Eastern India's leading real estate developers with over two decades of expertise across Kolkata, Asansol, and Chennai. Having delivered 12 million sq. ft. across 34 projects and with 27 million sq. ft. under development, Srijan's portfolio spans luxury residences, gated communities, malls, commercial hubs, logistics parks, and office spaces. Guided by the philosophy "Building More Than Structures. Nurturing Lives. Shaping Futures," Srijan integrates sustainability and social responsibility into every initiative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)