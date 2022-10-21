Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of the world's leading diamond crafting companies, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), announced today at its 'Pure Diwali Get Together' celebration that it was gifting solar rooftop panels to 1000 of its employees. SRK Exports is dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness among the community as well as its employees, who are considered family members by the company. Through this gesture of festive giving, as part of the company's employee appraisal programme, SRK Exports is helping employees use renewable energy at home for the first time.

"SRK is a purpose-driven company and has always led by giving back to society and the environment," said Govind Dholakia, Founder & Chairman of SRK Exports (aka Govindkaka). "This mindset has enabled SRK to become a globally trusted and respected leader. But our success would not be possible without the partnership and support of our team."

"SRK is committed to cultivating a culture that values the health and wellbeing of our family members and the environment," said Jayanti Narola, Entrepreneur-SRK Exports. "As we celebrate Diwali this year, we are proud to recognize the accomplishments of our employees and to help them lead healthier and more sustainable lives."

In August, SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), the philanthropic arm of SRK Exports similarly announced they would install solar rooftops at the homes of 750 martyred soldiers and unsung heroes. Govindkaka's home village Dudhala has also been powered 100% by solar energy.

Initiatives such as these align with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's Solar Rooftop Yojana and are part of SRK's commitment to becoming a worldwide leader in ESG. Earlier this month, in partnership with the Global Network for Zero, the company took bold steps in cementing this leadership when they pledged to reach net zero emissions for two of their diamond crafting facilities by 2024, six years earlier than India's 2030 goals.

Founded by Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at more than 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution into the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency and tenacity, SRK is galvanizing the gems and jewelry industry to prioritize ESG compliance and shed light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications. Additionally, more than 4.5 per cent of SRK's profits are contributed to various CSR and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds an unwavering dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

