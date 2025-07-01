NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1: Hans India, ranked SRM University-AP No. 1 in three prestigious categories: National Best Private University, the Andhra Pradesh Best Business School (awarded to Paari School of Business, the management precinct of SRM AP), and Excellence in Smart Campus & Classroom Infrastructure at the Hans India Technical Education Awards-2025. The recognition acknowledges the varsity's commitment to excellence in all fields of development and offers a significant contribution to the education sector.

The recognition was given to the university in the presence of the Chief Guest and Member of Parliament Shri Paka Venkata Satyanarayana and the members of the SRM AP leadership, ProVice-Chancellor, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar; Dean Incharge-Paari School of Business, Dr S V Ramana Rao; and Mr Anup Singh Suryavanshi, Director of CLM.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon'ble Member of Parliament stated, "Educational institutions play a pivotal role not only in shaping future generations but also in the development of the country's economy. The landscape of education needs to be redefined. Marks as a criterion for evaluation do not ensure knowledge."

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, who received the award on behalf of the university, remarked, "This prestigious recognition is a testament to SRM AP's commitment to excellence in education and our dedication to shaping leaders of tomorrow."

Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora extended his heartfelt congratulations to the members of the varsity, Paari School of Business, and the Campus Life and Maintenance team for their exemplary support and dedication towards the varsity's growth.

