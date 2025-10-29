NewsVoir

Amaravati (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 29: SRM University-AP hosted its 5th Convocation Ceremony in the august presence of Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Kotha Madhu Murthy, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Members of Board of Governors; Board of Management, Registrar Dr R Premkumar; Controller of Examinations, Academic and Research Council; Deans of all schools, Directors, alumni, faculty mentors and proud parents.

"A graduation is one of the monumental milestones in one's life. For a graduate, this day is bittersweet and hard-earned. For friends and family, this is a moment to honour and celebrate a loved one's accomplishments," said Prof. Ch Satish Kumar in his welcome address. Prof. Satish Kumar also presented the brief of the university's annual report, highlighting the institution's growth in academics, research, innovation, infrastructure, student life, and community engagement.

Chief guest Prof. Madhu Murthy delivered the convocation address to the graduating class of 2025, stating, "Let your education be more than a means to earn -- let it be a tool for service, for leadership, and for transformation." He emphasised that with Andhra Pradesh becoming a key player driving India's AI transformation, a highly skilled workforce is pivotal to lead the country's tech future and encouraged all graduates to undertake proactive roles to attain technological self-reliance by 2047.

"What sets us apart is not just what we teach, but how we inspire--empowering every learner to think beyond boundaries. This is the hallmark of SRM University-AP", commented Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar while congratulating the students on their accomplishment. Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, encouraged graduates to remain open to learning throughout their careers, and to approach the future not only as employees but as problem-solvers, innovators, and responsible citizens.

The university conferred the degrees to 1877 graduates and 39 doctoral scholars for successful completion of their academic programme. 45 graduates from the School of Engineering and Sciences, 7 graduates from Paari School of Business, and 4 graduates from Easwari School of Liberal Arts received gold, silver medals and bronze medals for scholastic excellence from the Chief Guest.

The convocation ceremony successfully concluded with the administration of the pledge by the graduation cohort, honouring the national anthem and the departure of the dignitaries.

