New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The office of International Relations and Higher Studies at SRM University-AP organized an Embassy Connect Programme, in which ambassadors, education attaches, cultural attaches of more than 14 countries and joint secretaries, and deputy secretaries of various regions from the Ministry of External Affairs participated.

Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti, Associate Director, Office of International Relations and Higher Studies at SRM University-AP, facilitated the Embassy Connect hosted in Delhi. The interaction aimed to build a bridge between the participating countries and India by promoting and providing high-quality higher educational programs and opportunities to all sections and geographies.

Dy. Secretary for States from MEA - Srinivas Reddy welcomed the gathering and emphasized on the initiatives taken by the Government of India and how SRM University-AP can play a vital role in catering to global higher educational needs. Aldrin Herwany, Education Attache from the Embassy of Indonesia expressed keen interest in collaborating with SRM University, AP for exchange programs, joint research and collaborations. While sharing some of his thoughts Mahmoud A Ejweli, academic attache from Embassy of Libya said that India and Libya had always shared common interests almost since 1960 across several domains of Construction, Education and Health Care, he also added that India is the most sought destination for education.

Sevala Naik, joint Secretary for West Africa shared the steps and framework that is put in place to promote and extend quality education to African nations. He also mentioned that SRM University is one of the few institutions who have been approved by the grant commission of India to support and cater to the digital/virtual educational needs to African Countries and already 400 plus students have been enrolled this semester from African regions into SRM University through this initiative. He also strongly emphasized that Indian education is one of strongest, economical and second to none of the world-class institutions. He said India is bridging gaps between nations through one of the strongest pillars of education and knowledge transfer and applauded the contribution by SRM University-AP in this regard. Dr Naga Swetha shared the support and initiatives taken up, various scholarships being extended to African, SAARC and other nations by SRM University-AP, stressing on vision of SRM University-AP's management to cater world-class education to every aspiring and deserving student irrespective of class/creed/region.

She emphasized and shared that SRM University-AP is home to a diverse, vibrant, and talented international student body. The office of International Relations and Higher Studies mete out effective services to the international student and scholar community. She also shared how the university constantly is thriving and to become a global hub for opportunities, higher education, and entrepreneurship as it embarks onto its 6th year of academic and research excellence.

The dignitaries from various embassies included Elia Sevutia (Fiji), Dolay Tshering (Bhutan), Venkita Subramanian (Uzbekistan), Dr Om al Khair Abdullah Ahmed al Saaidi (Yemen), Aldrin Herwany (Indonesia), Sediqullah Sahar (Afghanistan), Khadija Iman Einte (Somalia), Mohammed A M Alghouwawi and Mahmoud A Ejweli (Libya), Roman Masarik (Czech Republic), Eric Missah (Ghana), Sevala Naik and C Rajsekhar Reddy (Ministry of External Affairs, India), Vitali R. Moroz, third secretary, Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India, Roman Masarik, Charge d affairs, Embassy of the Czech Republic In New Delhi, Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti, Associate Director - International Relations, SRM University-AP extended vote of thanks.

