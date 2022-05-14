New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI/GPRC): SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, lined up this year's phenomenal Annual Techno Cultural Fest, PRISMA 2K22, which brought together a flair of 35 outstanding activities by 4200 students, including those from leading Universities like (Delhi Universitiy, IP university, VIPS Delhi, Rukmani Devi College, Delhi, Hindu College Sonepat).

The event was graced by hard-hitting Cricketer Himanshu Rana, as the Chief Guest, who bestowed the medals and trophies to the winners. The two-day long event which commenced on May 7th, put forth a grand musical Star Night for the enthusiastic students, where the renowned Punjabi Director, Model, Singer and Actor - Parmish Verma performed a stunning session with his upbeat music.

Ashish (SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat) won the solo-singing competition and the winners of the Group were 3.14 Crew (VIPS, Delhi). Team Pratigya (Rukmani Devi College, Delhi) were elected the winners of Street play and Bombom Raj Kumar and Rafaa (SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat) were selected as Mr and Ms PRISMA 2K22. There were performances in different fronts including Group and Solo Singing, Group and Solo Dancing, Coding, Blogging, Fashion Show, Nukkad Natak etc. Amid these merriments, DJ Night, and Stand-up Comedy session were also organized to captivate the students.

Speaking about the occasion, (Manoj Madhavan Kutty, Director Admissions and Administration) said, "We are extremely delighted to have hosted PRISMA 2K22, a platform that entertains all kinds of cultural performances and technologies. Students of our University completely took up the roles and responsibilities of conducting the event. 4200 students participated in the event and we were moved by their performance in various fields like art, dance, gaming and many more. Nowadays, students are more enthusiastic, ambitious and constantly in search of knowledge and development. And we are happy to have provided them with an opportunity to showcase their skills to the world".

Completely conceptualized by the students of SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, PRISMA is now in its 4th year. With an exorbitant array of displays and performances, from an ardent group of students, PRISMA 2K22 celebrated art and culture on different levels.

Rated as a top-class Institution, SRM University Delhi-NCR Sonepat has earned the best teaching quality rating and a strong research record and offers 29 undergraduate, 17 postgraduate, 2 Integrated and 17 doctoral programs in 6 different faculties like Engineering and Technology, Law, Hotel Management, Science and Humanities, Management Studies and Finance and Commerce. The University is a broad-based, research intensive institution with a global reach. The University has an International Advisory Board with 9 members from top universities across the world including University of Cambridge, Griffith University and University of Illinois. The University also provides Scholarship Opportunities and 100% per cent placement assistance.

SRM University Delhi-NCR Sonepat is recognized by UGC, AIU & other government affiliates. SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana has been established under Haryana Private Universities Act 2006 as amended by Act 8 of 2013. Approved by UGC u/s 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956.

