SRMIST Signs MoU with Indian Coast Guard and CGWWA to Support Educational Welfare of Coast Guard Families

HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9: In a move to enhance educational access for the families of Indian Coast Guard personnel, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Coast Guard Welfare and Wellness Association (CGWWA), the Indian Coast Guard's gender-neutral welfare body.

Also Read | Two-Time Olympic Medallist Wrestler Sushil Kumar Resumes Northern Railway Duty After Bail.

The signing ceremony took place at the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East) in Chennai. The MoU was formally signed by Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Registrar, SRMIST; DIG Anurag Kaushik, Chief of Staff, RHQ(E), Indian Coast Guard; and Mrs. Priya Paramesh, President, CGWWA.

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, said, "SRMIST remains committed to advancing multidisciplinary education and research. This collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard and CGWWA underscores our dedication to social responsibility by providing quality educational opportunities to the families of those who serve the nation."

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, London Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Lord’s.

The agreement aims to support the higher education of wards and spouses of serving and retired Coast Guard personnel, including those of personnel who are deceased while in service or living with disabilities.

As per the terms of the MoU, SRMIST will offer tuition fee concessions and reserved seats in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across its campuses.

ABOUT SRMIST:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

For more information, visit www.srmist.edu.in.

For more information, please write to:

Devadeep Konwar, Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)