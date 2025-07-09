The ongoing Anderson-Trophy 2025 between the India National Cricket Team and the England National Cricket Team has produced terrific cricket thus far, with the five-Test series level at 1-1, with Ben Stokes and Co winning the Leeds encounter, and Shubman Gill and his troops coming back after defeat to come out victorious at Edgbaston. The action will now shift to London, with the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 being hosted at Lord's, known as the Mecca of Cricket. A win Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Team India Players Along With Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Attend Yuvraj Singh’s Charity Gala Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pic).

Interestingly, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been quite fortunate with the weather, as rains have not played spoilsport across the first two Tests, given England's ever-irratic conditions. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 will be crucial for both India and England, with the winner gaining a psychological advantage heading into a week's break ahead of the Manchester clash. Ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test at Lord's, fans are eager to know the weather forecast throughout the Test match can be read below.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, London Weather Forecast

In good news for cricket fans, the weather forecast for all five days of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's in London is bright and sunny, with no changes of rain. Day 2 will be the warmest, with a warning for a heat wave already out. The remaining days of the Test are forecast to have sunny weather with winds blowing, accompanied by spells of clouds. Revealed! Virat Kohli Uses Dye for Beard, Indian Cricketer Admits Hiding Grey Hair As He Talks About Test Retirement.

Lord's Pitch Report

The Lord's pitch is known to produce entertaining cricket, with the bowlers getting a sizeable advantage. The track has often left with a tinge of grass, with sees fast bowling rule roost. The reports coming out for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, the pitch at Lord's is expected to have live grass, and will encourage fast bowling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).