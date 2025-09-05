SSF Global's 14th Annual GCC Conclave Champions India's Rise as the Global Hub for Enterprise Innovation and Growth

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5: SSF Global Celebrates 14th Annual GCC Conclave 2025 in Hyderabad at ITC Kakatiya. The conclave concluded after two days of strategic dialogue, leadership insights, and recognition of excellence, convening over 100 leaders from GBS & GCCs. With the theme "Building GCCs as Strategic Assets for Enterprise Growth", the conclave underscored India's transformation from a back-office hub to a global engine of innovation, talent, and enterprise value.

Key Highlights:

1. Visionary Leadership: Chief Guest - Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Garu, inaugurated the conclave, unveiling two landmark publications: *Capability Catalysts - Redefining the GCC Landscape

*Strategic by Architecture, Transformative by Outcomes (Prepared by Everest Group)

2. Recognizing Industry Pioneers: SSF Global felicitated Shri J A Chowdary as a "Visionary and Pioneering Architect of the Indian Tech Ecosystem" for his role in shaping Hyderabad and India's digital journey.

3. Government & Industry Backing: Senior government leaders including Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS and Shri M. Dana Kishore, IAS reiterated Telangana's commitment to strengthening the GCC ecosystem with progressive policy, innovation-driven initiatives, and world-class talent. Industry stalwarts Shri J A Chowdary, Former Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to CM of Andhra Pradesh & Founder, International Startup Foundation; Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman & Board Member - Cyient & Founder Director, T-Hub, Sri Atluri, President & CEO, Quality Engineering Foundation, also supported & graced the occasion.

4.Ravi S. Ramakrishnan (Founder, SSFG and Executive Chairman RvaluE Group) delivered a masterclass on ingredients to make GCCs as growth catalysts. He redefined the GCC as Global Capability & Collaboration Hub.

5.Global Perspectives: Dr Mukesh Aghi (USISPF) and Nikita Chopra (AICC) emphasized international collaboration in strengthening India's GCC narrative.

6.Success Stories & Leadership sessions by GCC & GBS industry leaders and business leaders from various industry domains focused on AI adoption, scaling innovation and driving business impact

7.Leadership & Inspiration: Captain Raghu Raman and Ashish Vidyarthi blended history, storytelling, and leadership lessons, inspiring participants to embrace change with resilience.

8.14th Annual GCC Excellence Awards & Recognition: The conclave culminated in the GCC Excellence Awards 2025, celebrating 3 leaders and 15 organizations driving measurable business impact.

*3 GCC Leaders awarded: Dr Sanjeev Rastogi, Geetha Ramamoorthi & Jaideep Agarwal

*15 Organizations awarded for various categories & conferred with special recognitions: Adani GCC, Ericsson Global Business Services, Harman International India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, Hitachi Energy Technology Services, Jindal Steel, UPS India Technology Centre, Tata Steel Business Delivery Centre, Alcon Global Services, ABB Business Services, Astellas Pharma, Fourth Square, PAR Technology, British Council.

"The 14th Annual GCC Conclave is a testament to the India becoming a GCC Capital in the World and Hyderabad is a major hub. GCCs are now the nerve centers of innovation, analytics, product development, and emerging technologies. Collaboration across the Government, Academia, Industry Forums, Social Organizations and the Corporates will define the next phase of growth of GCCs in India." - said Rakesh Sinha (Founder & CEO of SSF Global and Quintes Global).

SSF Global is immensely grateful to all the partners & sponsors who made the GCC Conclave a grand success: Quintes Global, our Knowledge Partner; Hexaware Technologies, our Principal Sponsor; our Industry Partners, AICC, QEF, and USISPF; our Corporate Sponsors, HCCB, Adani GCC, and Britannia; IBM Consulting, our Transformation Partner; our Associates Sponsors, Infosys BPM and Standard Chartered Bank; Everest Group, our Research Partner; Hans India, our Media Partner; our Academic Partners, Vedica Scholars, Osmania University and SIIET; and our Technology Partner, Muniwar Technologies.

Media Contact: info@ssfglobal.in

