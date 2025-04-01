PRNewswire

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], April 1: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance provider, has been honoured with the prestigious CM Excellence Award 2025 in recognition of its diligent efforts to compliance and the welfare of labour standards. This esteemed award celebrates Star Health Insurance's unflinching resolve for creating a labour-friendly ecosystem and maintaining the highest possible standards of employee welfare.

xpressing his gratitude, Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, said, "This recognition highlights our commitment to upholding the highest labour standards and compliance in the industry. At Star Health Insurance, we believe that an ethical, strong base is essential to provide excellence in healthcare insurance. Our people are the key to our success, and we work towards creating an environment that enables them to excel. This acknowledgement reaffirms our dedication to creating a workplace culture that is founded on integrity, fairness and inclusivity. In the future, we will continue to execute innovative policies and best practices that not only serve our employees but also improve our capacity to care for and serve our customers with the best quality care and reliability."

With an unwavering commitment to the well-being of employees and corporate ethics, Star Health Insurance has always adopted policies and practices that foster a healthy work environment. By strictly following compliance protocols and encouraging equitable labour policies, the company has raised the bar in the insurance industry. This achievement is a reflection of Star Health's tireless efforts towards creating an industry that cares for both employees and customers.

This milestone affirms Star Health Insurance's leadership in corporate accountability, regulatory professionalism and total well-being among its employees and stakeholders. The organization is consistent in its determination to create new standards for the insurance and healthcare industries.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 910 offices, 14000+ network hospitals, ~17000 employees, 7.6 lac+ agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also among the first in India to settle over 1 .2 crore claims amounting to INR 54000 crores. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.

For more information: http://www.starhealth.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654929/CM_Excellence_Award_2025_SHAI.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/4977585/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

