Dubai [UAE], April 8: The highly anticipated launch ceremony of the Global Celebrity League (GCL), a groundbreaking cricket league merging legendary cricketers and renowned celebrities, concluded with grandeur at an exclusive event in Dubai. Hosted by the vibrant and dynamic Shifali Bagga, the event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, celebrated cricketers, and prominent film and television stars from India and Pakistan.

The evening commenced on a solemn note with attendees observing a moment of silence in tribute to the late founding chairman of GCL, His Excellency Sheikh Saud Abdullah Al Thani, who passed away last week, honoring his vision and contribution.

Highlighting the event were the spectacular jersey and logo reveals of the five participating teams--Pakistan Firefox, Indian Thunders, Afghan Warriors, Bangal Tigers, and Qatar Global--generating immense enthusiasm among the attendees and setting the stage for an exhilarating competition ahead.

A major attraction of the ceremony was the official signing of two iconic teams, Pakistan Firefox owned by Waqas Alvi . Indian Team owner Sumit was represented by Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and film stars, Neha Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan proudly represented their team, while cricket legends Imran Nazir, Wahab Riaz, and Shahid Afridi championed the Pakistan side. Team owners accompanied their respective stars and celebrities, marking the official beginning of intense cricketing rivalry.

President of GCL, Arif Malik, addressed the esteemed gathering, articulating the vision and strategic objectives of the league. He officially announced the league dates, revealing that the much-awaited T10 GCL matches will be held from May 27th to June 4th, 2025, at the renowned Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The highlight fixture, the opening clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan, will immediately follow a grand opening ceremony. With that being said, Naghma khan League Director of GCL has made this event a huge success through hard work and diligence. Her goal was always to ensure a seamless collaboration of all the teams and make this cricket league reach heights of success !

Shikhar Dhawan and Wahab Riaz delivered passionate speeches, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming matches in Doha, Qatar, and promising a highly entertaining and competitive league.

Global Celebrity League's brand ambassador, cricketing sensation Shahid Afridi, virtually joined the event via video call, engaging the audience with a promise of thrilling cricket action and friendly competition, particularly highlighting the anticipated India-Pakistan encounters. Afridi's lively interaction with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and other celebrities amplified the excitement.

Throughout the evening, spirited and engaging interactions between cricketers and celebrities entertained the audience, adding charm and liveliness to the event. Souvenirs and tokens of appreciation were presented to the attending dignitaries, stars, and cricketers in recognition of their support and participation.

The glamour was further enhanced by an engaging red carpet session, where celebrities and cricketers shared their excitement, gave interviews, and enjoyed memorable interactions with fans.

The successful launch of the Global Celebrity League signals a revolutionary combination of cricketing talent and celebrity charisma, promising a unique entertainment spectacle for cricket and entertainment enthusiasts worldwide. GCL matches will be telecasted and streamed live across the world through major sports channels and streaming platforms.

