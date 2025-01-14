New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Startup Policy Forum (SPF), with the support of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Startup India, are launching flagship initiatives- Startup Baithak and Startup Baatcheet, to commemorate National Startup Day 2025.

The two-day event to be held at Bharat Mandapam is designed to spotlight the vibrancy and transformative potential of India's startup ecosystem while discussing key policy issues including Data Privacy, Reverse Flipping, AI Governance, Capital Market, and Fintech Regulations.

Also Read | SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service Expected to Available in South Korea in April.

The event scheduled for January 15-16, 2025, aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders and shape the future trajectory of India's innovation landscape, according to an official release.

The Startup Baithak is a series of 12 exclusive, closed-door roundtables held over two days and will witness participation from startups including Swiggy, Zerodha, Razorpay, CRED, Pine Labs, Groww, OYO, Practo, Dream11, MPL, CarDekho, Acko, Ixigo, MobiKwik, One Card, ProgCap, Digantara, BharatPe, Physics Wallah and Jupiter, amongst others.

Also Read | Makaravilakku Photos & Makara Jyothi 2025 Live Stream Video Clips From Sabarimala Temple in Kerala Flood X as Devotees Offer Prayers at Lord Ayyappa Temple.

These interactive sessions aim to bridge the vision of India's next-generation nation builders with the mission of policymakers and regulators.

Hosted at the iconic G20 Summit Room in Bharat Mandapam, the discussions will tackle pressing challenges, explore innovative solutions, and align strategies to propel the country's startup ecosystem forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Startup India-DPIIT, shared, "India's startup ecosystem is a driving force of innovation and economic growth, and the National Startup Day serves as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit shaping our nation's future. Through initiatives such as 'Startup Baithak' and 'Startup Baatcheet,' the hope is to enable meaningful dialogue between startups, policymakers, and investors, in order to ideate on solutions for today's challenges. We appreciate the creation of this platform that aims to empower startups to thrive, scale globally, and contribute to India's position as a global innovation hub."

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of Startup Policy Forum (SPF) shared, "India's startup ecosystem is not just thriving--it's leading the charge in redefining global innovation. With Startup Baithak and Startup Baatcheet, we're not just marking National Startup Day--we're shaping the dialogue and vision for India's startup ecosystem in 2025 and beyond. As we celebrate National Startup Day, we aim to inspire, connect, and empower the next generation of changemakers to make a lasting impact, furthering the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Indian Startup ecosystem."

On the sidelines of Baithak, SPF will also host Startup Baatcheet--an informal networking evening on January 15, 2025.

This will bring together founders, investors, startup ecosystem enablers, policymakers, and lawmakers for an informal evening to capture the startup outlook for 2025 and strengthen ties across the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the official release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)