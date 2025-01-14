Makara Jyothi 2025 Live Today: Makara Jyothi 2025 is seen on Makaravilakku, the name Makar Sankranti festival is observed as in the state of Kerala. Makaravilakku involves a famous ritual, the lighting of a sacred flame known as Makara Jyothi, at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, India. It is considered a sign of the presence of Lord Ayyappa, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. They believe that witnessing Makara Jyothi on Makaravilakku is a divine blessing and a symbol of spiritual enlightenment. As Makara Jyothi 2025 is seen, photos and live-stream video clips are shared by ardent followers on the social media platform. Makaravilakku 2025 Live Telecast and Makara Jyothi Darshanam Streaming Online on DD From Sabarimala Temple: Tune In at This Time To Catch LIVE Coverage of Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, the Sabarimala temple is bustling with thousands of devotees who arrive with unwavering faith in Lord Ayyappa. The central feature of the celebration is the lighting of the Makaravilakku—a brilliant flame that appears three times on the Ponnambalamedu hill. This sight is considered a divine manifestation by devotees, who believe it marks the arrival of Lord Ayyappa's blessings. As the flame flickers in the distance, devotees feel a deep sense of connection to the divine, reinforcing their devotion and gratitude. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025 Wishes & Makara Jyothi Images To Greet on Makar Sankranti.

Makara Jyothi 2025 Live Stream Video:

The bright flame in the sky is a reminder of the power of light to dispel darkness and lead the way to enlightenment. This sacred flame is an embodiment of hope, positivity, and divine presence, offering solace to the hearts of the faithful. The Thiruvabharanam procession culminates at the Sabarimala temple, where devotees have the opportunity to receive the darshan of Lord Ayyappa, offering their prayers and seeking blessings. As the bright flame light the darkness, devotees took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share mesmerising pictures of Makara Jyothi from Makaravilakku 2025 festival held in Sabarimala temple.

Devotees Take To X To Share Makara Jyothi Images

Mesmerising View

Makara Jyoti witnessed at Sabarimala Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sG7Q6ATQKa — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳🚩 (@AnuSatheesh5) January 14, 2025

The Auspicious Occasion of Makara Jyothi

Makara Jyothi at Makaravilakku Festival

Makara jyothi the divine light that symbolizes Lord Ayyappa's presence and blessings, illuminating our path towards spiritual awakening and salvation.. #MakaraSankranti #MakaraJyoti #SwamiSaranam pic.twitter.com/K04LtPveFS — Adv Nivedida (@AdvNivedida) January 14, 2025

Makara Jyothi First Photos

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ YouTube)

Makara Jyothi Pictures

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ YouTube)

Makara Jyothi Images

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ YouTube)

The entire ritual is a reflection of the deep reverence and love the devotees have for Lord Ayyappa, reinforcing the belief that by participating in these sacred practices, one receives divine protection, grace, and blessings. Makaravilakku is not only about worship and rituals but also about spreading love, positivity, and hope. As the flame brightens the sky, it serves as a powerful reminder of the light within us all. It is a time for renewal, gratitude, and connection with the divine. Wishing everyone a very Happy Makaravilakku!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).