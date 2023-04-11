New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/GPRC): Startup Stairs has announced the launch of their much-awaited Growth Acceleration Program 2.0 to fund another 20 innovative startups that are working for the upliftment of informal sectors, in partnership with HSDM. The organisations have committed the facilitation of Rs 50 crore fund for the Growth Acceleration Program 2.0.

The selected startups will receive not only funding but also mentorship and guidance from a team of experienced professionals from Startup Stairs and HSDM to help them scale and grow their business. These startups will also gain access to a network of investors, industry experts and mentors who can help them take their business to the next level. The Acceleration Program will be a 6-month program that will provide the selected startups with the resources they need to accelerate their growth and make a meaningful impact on society.

"This program is a great opportunity for startups to gain access to funding, mentorship, and guidance from industry experts. At HSDM, we are committed to providing industry-relevant training to help grow India's economy, and this program with Startup Stairs is aligned with our vision," said Deepak Sharma, CSO, HSDM.

To apply for this program, startups must be registered entities under Startup India, have a minimum viable product or prototype, and must be working towards the upskilling of the unorganised sector. Interested startups can visit the StartupIndia website to apply.

"The Skill Index of any nation is directly linked to its skilled, trained and certified population. By finding startups who can provide the forward market linkage to skilled and certified youth by either making them employed or small entrepreneurs, the country can improve its skill index and multiply the number of home-grown startups, thereby attracting global investors." said Preet Sandhuu, Director, Startup Stairs.

Startups with groundbreaking ideas to elevate the unorganised sector through upskilling are invited to apply for this program. This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs from sectors such as Edtech, Ad-Tech, Fintech, Drones, E-Commerce, Leisure & Entertainment and Logistics to contribute to India's economic growth while creating meaningful employment opportunities and promoting social change.

The call for applications will begin on April 3rd, 2023, and the last date to apply is April 25th, 2023. The names of top 50 shortlisted startups will be announced on May 5th, 2023. Following this, the startups and investors meet will be held from May 10th to May 15th, 2023. The announcement of the top 20 startups will be made on May 25th, 2023. The ceremony to commemorate the signing of the investment MOU is scheduled for July 3rd, 2023, at CII, Chandigarh.

Startup Stairs is committed to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in India and is excited to launch the Growth Acceleration Program 2.0 to help startups transform their ideas into reality. The program has the potential to create a ripple effect by empowering startups to make a meaningful impact on society while also contributing to India's economic growth.

