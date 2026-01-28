VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 28: Staubli, the global industrial and mechatronic solutions provider, today announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility in Bangalore, representing a $10 million strategic investment. The expansion strengthens Staubli's position in India's rapidly growing solar photovoltaic (PV) sector while reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the country's industrial growth and the 'Make in India' initiative.

The expanded facility will house advanced automated assembly lines and enhanced quality assurance systems dedicated to the production of MC4-Evo1 and MC4-Evo2 connectors, critical components that connect solar modules to inverters and balance-of-system equipment. The move strengthens Staubli's ability to meet rising domestic demand for high-quality, locally manufactured PV connectors, while also supporting global supply requirements.

"India is a key pillar in Staubli's global growth and manufacturing strategy," said Gerald Vogt, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Staubli Group. "This investment strengthens our global supply capabilities and enables us to support customers worldwide with reliable, high-performance PV connector solutions produced to the highest quality and sustainability standards."

India's solar sector continues to expand at scale, increasing the need for dependable, locally manufactured components. Staubli's expanded Bangalore facility addresses this demand by enabling higher production volumes, reduced lead times, and improved supply chain resilience for OEMs, EPC players, and asset owners.

"This expansion underscores our long-term commitment to India's renewable energy journey," said Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Staubli Tec Systems India. "By strengthening local manufacturing, engineering, and skill development, we are supporting the solar ecosystem with globally benchmarked solutions while contributing to job creation and industrial growth."

The facility integrates cutting-edge automation and energy-efficient manufacturing processes and operates as a zero-discharge facility, aligned with stringent environmental standards. The expanded capacity will also accelerate local application engineering and product development, enabling faster, market-specific innovation while maintaining global benchmarks.

Staubli today serves customers across key regions in India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chennai, and Karnataka, underscoring the company's strong nationwide footprint in the renewable energy ecosystem.

The Bangalore facility will play a critical role in Staubli's global operations, supporting both existing and emerging markets as renewable energy adoption accelerates worldwide. The expansion also includes a local vendor development initiative, strengthening backward integration and India's renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem.

The expanded Bangalore facility commence its production in January 2026.

