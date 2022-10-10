Sydney (Australia), October 10 (ANI): Leading integrator of digital networks, Sterlite Technologies (STL) on Monday announced its collaboration with Vocus Group for a project, which would further deepen its pact with Vocus and expand its reach towards Western Australia.

The Mumbai-headquartered company said that under the partnership, the deal would provide high-strength optical fibre cables for Vocus' inter-capital network extension programme. STL previously provided optical networking solutions, Opticonn, for brownfield network projects.

According to a company statement, Project Horizon will see Vocus deploy the first competitive fibre backbone between Perth and Port Hedland, and is the first major infrastructure project under Vocus' $1-billion investment programme. When complete, Project Horizon would close the final gap in Vocus' national fibre backbone connecting all mainland capitals, it said. The company, however, did not mention the value of the deal.

Horizon, the company said, would also interconnect with two high-capacity submarine cables in Port Hedland, establishing Australia's north as a new hub for domestic and international data.

STL Chief Executive Officer for Optical Networking Business Paul Atkinson said, "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Vocus. STL is working closely with network creators in Australia to help build advanced optical networks. We are confident that, with our purpose-engineered optical networking solutions, we will support Vocus in this rollout and help them deliver high-speed, high-capacity networks for the country."

As a fibre partner for project Horizon, STL said it would support Vocus' network rollout with the latest design, combined with high-tensile and crush-strength cable technology. It also added the cables have a design life of more than 30 years, ensuring Project Horizon will continue to deliver high-capacity connectivity until the 2050s even in harsh environmental conditions.

Vocus Group Chief Executive Officer Kevin Russell said, "Project Horizon is Vocus' largest fibre infrastructure project, and will provide the first competitive fibre through Australia's resources region. The network has been designed with transmission capacity of 38 Terabits per second per fibre pair. STL's optical solutions provide an efficient path for Vocus to upgrade and support higher capacity wavelengths at lower incremental costs, and will play an important role in delivering high-speed and low-latency fibre infrastructure in Australia." (ANI)

