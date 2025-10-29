VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: STIHL, a trusted name in advanced outdoor power equipment, welcomes the government's recent decision to reduce the GST rate on agricultural machinery, effective September 22, 2025. This important reform lowers the overall cost of essential farming equipment, helping farmers across India access high quality equipment at more affordable prices

In response to the announcement, STIHL has revised its product prices so that customers can benefit immediately. Farmers can now purchase STIHL's range of power tillers, brushcutters, mist blowers, and water pumps at reduced prices at their nearest STIHL authorized dealer. These machines are known for their reliability and efficiency, helping farmers save time and effort in daily operations such as soil preparation, weed control, crop protection and irrigation. STIHL power weeders deliver smooth and precise tilled lands even in challenging soil conditions, while its lightweight brushcutters make it easier to clear thick vegetation and maintain farms and lawns. Together, they enable sustainable and more productive farming practices.

"This GST reduction is a significant step forward for Indian agriculture, and we are proud to pass on these savings directly to our farmers," said Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director, STIHL India. "Our goal has always been to empower small and marginal farmers with technology that improves productivity, reduces manual effort, and enhances income. This reform will go a long way in supporting that mission."

With rural demand increasing due to favorable monsoon conditions and the festive season ahead, STIHL's authorised dealer network across India is fully prepared to assist farmers with updated pricing and live product demonstrations.

The GST reform further strengthens STIHL's commitment to innovation, affordability, and growth in the farming sector. Farmers can visit www.stihl.in or their nearest authorized STIHL dealer to learn more.

