New Delhi [India], March 28: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), a premier S&T organization of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, successfully hosted SANGAM 2025-a landmark event celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. Held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi, this flagship initiative under MeitY's Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) brought together an inspiring confluence of startups, investors, industry leaders, mentors, and policymakers committed to nurturing India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of 16 Rising Star startups which are NGIS beneficiaries. These startups represent a new wave of Indian innovation across a wide range of sectors including healthtech, fintech, edtech, agritech, cybersecurity, deeptech, and social impact technologies. With STPI's extensive incubation support, mentorship, and funding assistance, each of these ventures has scaled new heights-creating impact at national and global levels.

Speaking at the event, Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, said, "At STPI, we believe startups are the driving force of India's digital economy and innovation-led future. Through NGIS, we've created an enabling platform where disruptive ideas are nurtured, mentored, and brought to life. The startups we felicitated today are not only solving real-world problems but also making India proud on the global stage. Their success is a testament to the power of public-private collaboration and India's unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit."

Among the recognized ventures was Arficus Pvt. Ltd. (Bhilai), which has revolutionized healthcare diagnostics through AI-driven genomics with its MEDHINI platform, while Coratia Technologies (Bhubaneswar) is pioneering unmanned underwater vehicles for critical environmental and defense applications. From Devnagri AI (Mohali) redefining multilingual communication using neural machine translation, to IntelleWings (Mohali) advancing AML and fraud detection solutions globally-these startups are reshaping industry frontiers.

Nayan India (Lucknow) is leveraging crowdsourced data for road safety and smart mobility, and Sequretek (Guwahati) is simplifying enterprise cybersecurity for global clients. Women-led startups like Empfly Services (Mohali) are innovating in AI-driven healthcare, while Ezymind Healthcare (Dehradun) merges neuroscience and wearable tech to promote mental wellness through its InnerGize device.

In the field of clean tech, Felis Leo Widgets (Bhubaneswar) is producing biodegradable EV batteries from agricultural waste, and Nemocare Wellness (Vijayawada) is transforming maternal and neonatal healthcare with its flagship wearable solution. Paymart India (Mohali) is enhancing financial inclusion with India's first Virtual ATM for cardless cash withdrawals in underserved areas.

Making strides in inclusive innovation, DeepVisionTech (Bhubaneswar) is empowering the Deaf community through accessible AI-driven communication platforms. In agri-tech, Ekosight Technologies (Dehradun) is enabling real-time soil diagnostics to drive sustainable farming, and Innogical Innovation (Dehradun) is advancing rural education and e-governance through tech-enabled science centres.

Furthering employment and learning, Kaushal Circle (Bhubaneswar) is connecting blue and grey-collar workers with dignified jobs, and Schooglink (Patna) is transforming rural education through affordable hybrid learning solutions designed for underserved communities.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, as Chief Guest;, MeitY; Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI; Shri K.K. Singh, Joint Secretary, Ms. Farzana Haque, Investor and Global Business Leader; Shri Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, CyberMedia; Shri Sanjay Shah, Chief Operating Officer - India & Southeast Asia, Wadhwani Foundation; Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts++ and others.

In addition to the felicitation ceremony, SANGAM 2025 featured, Inaugural session, investor-connect sessions, Thematic sessions showcasing innovative solutions by successful startups, and networking forums. It served as a platform to celebrate achievements, unlock new partnerships, and spark conversations on emerging technologies, scalability, and inclusive innovation. With 24 Centres of Entrepreneurship and multiple NGIS hubs spread across the country, STPI continues to democratize innovation by enabling promising entrepreneurs not only from Tier I cities but also from Tier II and Tier III cities to access world-class infrastructure, expert mentoring, growth capital and more.

SANGAM 2025 proved to be more than just an event-it was a celebration of India's spirit of innovation, a reaffirmation of STPI's mission, and a bold step forward in realizing the vision of a self-reliant, tech-driven nation.

