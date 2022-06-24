New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clicbrics, India's most advanced digital residential real estate platforms, today announced the onboarding of Subhash Bedi, Chairman and Managing Director of Rising Straits Capital, on their Board of Directors. A serial entrepreneur and a professional institutional investor, Subhash brings decades of experience in asset management with him, notably focused on the Indian real estate and infrastructure spectrum. He has been instrumental in the growth of various organizations globally.

A real estate enthusiast and financial wizard, Subhash has led over USD 1 billion in investments across India. Subhash began his journey as Co-founder and M.D. of Red-Fort Capital back in 2006, keeping innovation and technology as his key priorities. He also founded Rising Straits Capital in 2015, which manages private equity funds and a non-banking finance company. In addition, he has made many ground-breaking corporate investments in the global real estate market and mentors numerous early start-up funds, debt funds, hedge funds, and fintech companies.

Talking about this crucial addition to the board of Directors, Rohit Malik, Co-founder and CEO of Clicbrics, said, "We are delighted to have Subhash join Clicbrics as a Director, Investor, and a Co-founder. His knowledge pertaining to the Indian real estate sector is unparalleled, and I am sure he will be instrumental to the growth of Clicbrics. Not only does he come aboard with decades of real estate expertise, but Subhash is also a visionary leader, who I believe will shape Clicbrics to be the largest full-stack Digital Real Estate platform in India. I have personally known Subhash for multiple decades and we have closely worked together in the past."

"Over the last 16 years, I've had a first-row seat as the residential real estate market in India has become more organized/professional. ClicBrics is the best-positioned platform to capitalize on the opportunities over the next decade as the market continues to go digital, become more transparent, and become more consumer-centric," said Bedi. "The required competencies in the space are a combination of data plus on-the-ground real estate know-how and that's what will distinguish Clicbrics."

As part of the Clicbrics Board of Directors, Subhash will contribute to the overall online and offline strategy, and will work closely with Rohit, Founder, and CEO of Clicbrics. Subhash will be instrumental in the business development with builders/banks, monetization strategy, and team build-out.

Built-in India for India, Clicbrics is the country's most advanced digital residential real estate platform. Founded in 2017, the platform was developed with the objective of eliminating price opacity from the real estate brokerage ecosystem. Having intimately identified loopholes with real estate buying in the country, the founders sought to create a platform that utilizes advanced technologies to provide price trends and accurate transactional pricing to every stakeholder in the real estate market. Today, Clicbrics has created a new paradigm for India's online real estate industry by combining real estate expertise with advanced technologies.

Clicbrics is on a mission to revamp the way Indians buy and sell real estate. Offering unique tools, the platform for price transparency allows users to access real-time transaction pricing, inventory levels and neighbourhood checks. With over 100 million proprietary data points, Clicbrics is potentially building the MLS (Multiple Listing Service of India), which doesn't exist in the country, due to the diversity in languages and no access to real-time transaction data. With an easy-to-navigate interface, the user-friendly platform allows Clicbrics customers to access everything with a few clicks.

