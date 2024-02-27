BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Changemakers 2024, India's largest personal development event organized by Success Gyan, lived up to its promise of inspiration and transformation on February 24th, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre. With a star-studded lineup of speakers, attendees were treated to a day filled with valuable insights and life-transformative experiences. Over 3000 participants from all corners of the nation poured into Changemakers 2024 with high expectations, and the event exceeded every one of them. They found themselves immersed in a sea of motivation, surrounded by like-minded individuals all striving for personal and professional growth. "Changemakers is an annual event in which we bring the world's best coaches on one stage and design the event so as to give immense value to our community of lifelong learners. At Success Gyan, we believe that every person has untapped potential and greatness within them. Our mission is to empower individuals by providing them with the necessary tools to thrive in today's dynamic world. With top-tier coaches from various fields, we conduct events and summits that help our participants break through limitations and realize their growth potential. Since our establishment in 2012, we have touched the lives of millions of people across the nation," says Surendran Jayasekar, Founder of Success Gyan. Dr. John Demartini, the renowned Human Behavior Specialist, was the keynote speaker at the event and spoke about how to awaken an astronomical vision. He says, "Here at Changemakers, it has been an absolute pleasure to witness the power of thought, visualization, and action--knowing that whatever you think, visualize, and act on becomes your reality." Blair Singer, a sales and leadership expert, captivated the audience with his wisdom on achieving peak performance and mastering the art of leadership. He said, "You may set a goal and not achieve it....But you will always have achieved something else in the process." Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Vikrant Massey, the versatile actor of the movie '12th Fail' shared his journey to success, inspiring attendees with his story of starting from a television series to a critically acclaimed actor delivering box office hits. He says, "At Changemakers 2024, I express my gratitude for the opportunity bestowed upon me. Life, ever challenging, reminds us to embrace the power of restarting. Manifesting my dreams, I recall the joy of watching Filmfare as a child, now humbled by the responsibility of portraying real-life characters like Manoj. 12th Fail epitomizes courage, sincerity, and the resilience to face any challenge. As I conclude, I urge kindness, acknowledge life's temporality, and emphasize the value of relentless hard work." Dr. Meghana provided invaluable insights into rewiring the brain to achieve success, leaving the audience motivated and empowered. Siddarth Rajsekar discussed digital business initiatives, and Puja Puneet explored designing a life with a purpose. Distinguished peak performance coach, Thaddeus Lawrence offered practical personal and professional growth strategies. The presence of all Success Gyan trainers on one stage created a unique learning experience, enriching attendees with holistic insights into personal growth and development. Impacting millions of lives since 2012, Success Gyan has established itself as a leading platform for personal development. As Success Gyan continues its transformation journey, its mission remains clear: to evolve into a global ecosystem of holistic learning that transforms lives through events and seminars, empowering every individual to believe they are greater than their reality. Changemakers 2024 marked a pivotal moment for Success Gyan, celebrating its twelfth anniversary by unveiling a transformative rebranding initiative. Centered on the ethos of 'Until We Win' this initiative embodies Success Gyan's commitment to helping individuals realize their greater potential within. Participant reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with attendees embracing the organization's renewed approach to personal growth.

