New Delhi [India], May 9: Bonne Foi 65, one of East of Kailash's most vibrant dining and entertainment venues, is set to come alive with soulful rhythms and spiritual melodies as acclaimed Sufi singer "Heer Walia" performs "live this Saturday evening".

Known for her magnetic stage presence and mesmerizing voice, Heer Walia has captured the hearts of music lovers across the country with her heartfelt renditions of Sufi classics and contemporary fusion. From the poetic verses of Bulleh Shah to reinterpretations of timeless folk tunes, her performance promises an unforgettable musical journey.

"We're thrilled to host Heer Walia at Bonne Foi 65," said the restaurant's event manager. "Our rooftop ambiance, gourmet menu, and signature cocktails are the perfect setting for a night of soul-stirring music and celebration."

Event Highlights:

Live Sufi Performance by Heer Walia* Date: SaturdayTime:* 11:00 PM onwards Venue: Bonne Foi 65, East of Kailash, New Delhi

Guests are invited to experience an evening that blends fine dining, elegant rooftop views, and the deeply spiritual essence of Sufi music. The restaurant's diverse menu--featuring Indian, Mediterranean, and Continental cuisines--will be available throughout the evening, along with curated drinks and desserts.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of Sufi music or simply looking for a magical night out in Delhi, this performance is not to be missed.

For Reservations: Call: 9557555263 / 9643536565

"Come for the cuisine, stay for the soul."

Bonne Foi 65 - Where Delhi Dines and Celebrates.

