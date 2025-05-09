Kurma Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that commemorates the birth of Lord Vishnu in his Kurma avatar. In the Kurma avatara, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a tortoise. This was the second incarnation among the Dashavatara i.e. the ten major avatars of Vishnu during Satya Yuga. Kurma Jayanti is celebrated on the Purnima day of the Vaishakha month, which usually falls in April–May in the Gregorian calendar. Kurma Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, May 12. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

According to drikpanchang, the Kurma Jayanti Muhurat will be from 04:01 PM to 06:34 PM for a duration of 2 hours and 33 minutes. The Purnima Tithi begins at 08:01 PM on May 11 and ends at 10:25 PM on May 12. In this article, let’s know more about Kurma Jayanti 2025 date, shubh muhurat, purnima tithi and the significance of the day dedicated to the Kurma avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Kurma Jayanti 2025 Date

Kurma Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, May 12.

Kurma Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Kurma Jayanti muhurat will be from 04:01 PM to 06:34 PM

The duration of the muhurat will be 2 hours and 33 minutes

The Purnima Tithi begins at 08:01 PM on May 11 and ends at 10:25 PM on May 12

Kurma Jayanti Significance

Kurma Jayanti holds great significance for Hindus, especially the devotees of Lord Vishnu. In this avatar, Lord Vishnu took the form of a tortoise to support Mount Mandara on his back during the Samudra Manthan, also known as the churning of the ocean. It is said that this act helped the devas (gods) and asuras (demons) churn the ocean to obtain amrita (nectar of immortality).

When Mount Mandarachala started sinking during the Samudra Manthan, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of Kurma and held Mount Mandarachal on his back. The Kurma incarnation is also known as Kurma Avatara or Kachchhapavatara.

