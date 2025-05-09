Lucknow Super Giants have lost their last three games in the IPL 2025 edition and next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home this evening. The home side need to win this game at all costs if they are to keep their slim hopes of making it to the next round alive. They are currently 7th in the standings with 10 points from 11 matches played. Opponents Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand have been one of the best sides in the tournament and are on a four-game winning streak. A win for them will all but seal their place in the next round of the tournament. Rohit Sharma Urges Citizens To Refrain From ‘Spreading or Believing Any Fake News’ As India-Pakistan Tension Rise.

Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood missed the last game for Bengaluru but the duo could be back in action this evening. Mayank Agarwal and Manoj Bhandage will battle it out for a place in the playing eleven. Romario Shepherd and Tim David are power hitters in the lower middle order and hold the key for the side. Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the wicket taking efforts for the visitors.

Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant has had a woeful campaign and it is likely the pressure of the price tag has had an impact on him. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad scored for the home side in the last game but their top order will need to chip in with more. Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod ahead of Prince Yadav in the team.

When is LSG vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 59 of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 9. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Mumbai and start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely Amid Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. However, with BCCI suspending the ongoing IPL 2025 due to tensions between India and Pakistan escalating, fans in India will not find any viewing options for the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on TV channels. For Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. However, due to the BCCI suspending the tournament midway following growing India-Pakistan tensions, JioHotstar will not provide LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option in India.

