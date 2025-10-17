SRMF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Rising talent Suharssh Raaj has officially made his debut as both a singer and actor with the emotionally charged music video 'Kaafir Deewana', composed and directed by Devashish Sargam.

Released globally across all major digital platforms, including the Moonwhite Films Official YouTube Channel, the track is capturing hearts and sparking conversations across the Indian entertainment industry.

A Star is Born

Suharssh Raaj's entry into the world of music and acting is marked by a rare combination of vocal depth, emotive expression, and on-screen charisma. His debut is not only a musical performance but also a cinematic portrayal of love, pain, and devotion.

The song's title, 'Kaafir Deewana', encapsulates the essence of a lover so devoted that he worships his beloved as his deity -- even if he's branded a non-believer.

Speaking about the concept, Devashish Sargam said:

"The word 'Kaafir' traditionally implies disbelief in God, but in this story, the protagonist sees divinity in love itself. It's a narrative that's deeply emotional and spiritual -- brought to life through hauntingly beautiful music and storytelling."

A Grand Launch with Industry Icons

The first look was launched at the prestigious Moonwhite Films International Film Festival (MWFIFF), where Suharssh's live performance earned high praise from industry veterans such as Padma Shri Anup Jalota and renowned playback singer Jaspinder Narula.

The official launch of 'Kaafir Deewana' took place at Red Bulb Studio, Mumbai, with Shri Anup Jalota, playback singer Madhushree, and Lyricist Kumaar unveiling the video.

The event saw the presence of prominent guests from the music and film fraternity, along with media and fans who witnessed the live premiere.

Anup Jalota commented:

"It's rare to see such maturity and presence in a newcomer. Suharssh Raaj not only sings with soul but also commands the screen. He reminds me of a young Bachchan -- charismatic, intense, and poised for greatness."Madhushree added:

"The first step in any artist's journey is the hardest, and Suharssh has taken it with style and strength. His voice is melodious, and his performance is cinematic. This song deserves to be part of a feature film."

Crafted by a Visionary Team

The music, direction, and storytelling of 'Kaafir Deewana' come from Devashish Sargam -- who is also the founder and director of MWFIFF.

The lyrics have been penned by acclaimed Bollywood lyricist Kumaar, with Shipra Raj and Pandit Suvashit Raj (a renowned astrologer) producing the project.

Pandit Suvashit Raj was also present at the launch event, applauding the project's artistic vision Pandit Suvashit Raj, co-producer and Suharssh's grandfather, added:

"This debut is just the beginning. Suharssh has proven that a new star has truly arrived."With a blend of emotional storytelling, powerful vocals, and cinematic visuals, 'Kaafir Deewana' stands as a testament to the emergence of a bold new voice in Indian music and film -- Suharssh Raaj, a name to watch in the years to come.

A Family Legacy and a New Star

Suharssh expressed gratitude toward his mentors, especially his father Devashish Sargam (Raj), stating:

"Since childhood, I've lived and breathed music and acting. Being guided by my father has been a blessing. 'Kaafir Deewana' was a demanding journey, but the love and support have been overwhelming."Global Release and Social Media BuzzThe video's official promo soared past 1.3 million views within 24 hours on Instagram, instantly turning Suharssh into one of Bollywood's most talked-about emerging talents.'Kaafir Deewana' is now available worldwide on all major digital platforms, including:

- YouTube- Spotify- Apple Music- JioSaavn- Amazon Musicand more.

Connect with the creators and join the growing community of fans:

- @suharssh_raaj on Instagram- @devashishsargam on Instagram- Moonwhite Films Instagram

Looking Ahead

As the journey of music and cinema continues to unfold, Devashish Sargam hints at exciting projects on the horizon.

With a lineup of films and songs in the pipeline, he is set to take creative reins like never before.

Audiences can look forward to his upcoming release -- a special track that will be sung, composed, and directed by him,

"Continuing his legacy of meaningful and cinematic storytelling in both music and film."Stay tuned -- the best is yet to come.

Watch 'Kaafir Deewana' in 4K on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtqJk8JDNPo

#suharsshraaj #devashishsargam #kumaar #moonwhitefilms@suharsshraaj @devashishsargam @kumaar @moonwhitefilms

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRMF. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

