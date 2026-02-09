NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 9: His Serene Highness Prince Albert II has appointed Mr. Sumeet Anand, Founder of IndSight Growth Partners, as the Honorary Consul General of the Principality of Monaco in India.

In this capacity, Mr. Anand will represent Monaco across India, supporting the strengthening of bilateral engagement in priority areas including trade, investment, sustainability, culture, sports, and institutional cooperation.

Under the leadership of Prince Albert II, Monaco while the world's second-smallest sovereign state stands among the world's most distinguished nations, widely respected for its political stability, exceptional quality of life, global outlook, and pioneering leadership in sustainability, environmental stewardship, and international sporting excellence, including its iconic Formula One Grand Prix.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Anand said, "It is a profound privilege and honour to be entrusted with this responsibility by the Principality of Monaco. I am committed to supporting meaningful engagement between India and Monaco across areas of shared priority and long-term partnership. I look forward to working closely with the Ambassador of Monaco to India, H.E. Mr. Didier Gamerdinger, to further strengthen this important relationship."

Sumeet Anand is a leading cross-border strategic advisor to senior leadership of global corporations, particularly European companies and Indian enterprises, on business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and investments. He is the Founder of IndSight Growth Partners, a specialised cross-border advisory firm working with boards, top management, multinational corporations, investment funds, and family offices on India-Europe growth strategies and long-term partnerships.

Through IndSight Growth Partners, Mr. Anand advises clients across sectors including consumer goods, manufacturing, technology, and services. Prior to establishing IndSight, he was part of the founding team of Pernod Ricard India and later served as CEO and Country Manager for leading European multinational groups.

Mr. Anand is an alumnus of HEC Paris and a recipient of France's highest civilian honour, the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, in recognition of his contribution to business and to strengthening Indo-French ties. He is the Co-founder and President of the France India Foundation and a former President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

