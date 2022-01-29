New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/PNN): Sunday opened its first flagship experience centre in New Delhi, India on October 6, 2021.

This warm and welcoming space is about much more than just furniture. It aims to bring together like-minded people and showcase a lifestyle filled with cultural expression and intellectual appreciation.

Combining uncompromising quality with a classic contemporary aesthetic, Sunday commissions well-known designers from around the world to bring you unique and beautiful products at attainable prices. The first collection is in collaboration with renowned Italian designers.

The products are manufactured in India to the highest calibre specs, localized for the Indian lifestyle and preferences, while remaining authentic to its Italian design. The brand aims to deliver all orders within three weeks, making it a game changer in customer satisfaction.

Curated by Art Director, Iram Sultan, the brand has a unique International aesthetic. Speaking about the launch, Iram said, "We aim to bring together contemporary pieces to create interesting, unusual and beautiful spaces. Blending different pieces to create the perfect design, Sunday pieces are a desirable combination of warm, elegant and contemporary style with absolutely no compromise in quality".

Also speaking on the occasion Founder, Gautam Baid said, "We are excited to launch our first Sunday collection. This new concept in design is international in outlook, but clearly very Indian in feel. We look forward to collaborating with many new designers around the world to bring their designs to the Indian customer. We are in sync with the well-travelled customer who wants quality products that are also unique and well-priced. Customers can buy pieces online on our website, but we also encourage them to come and experience this lifestyle in person at our flagship space, which is slated to be a hub of cultural activity with programs scheduled every week"

A note about the collections:

Fifties Collection

The Fifties Collection pays homage to the utopian design revolution in mid-20th century Italy. It plays with texture: combining natural elements like leaf vein and rattan, with sleek, smooth glass and metal. Think cheerful colors, foam padding, eco-leather and brass legs: the quintessential elements of the 1950s post-modernist boom but reimagined to fit into a contemporary home. Perfect for retro-design nerds who appreciate a sense of fun.

Bowie Collection

Inspired by the perfect curve of a bow, The Bowie Collection is rooted in elegance, comfort and versatility. At its core is leather, which wraps itself around soft sofas, beds and lounge chairs to bring warmth and subtle luxury to any room. The combination of modern fluid contours and classic marble, wood and leather is what makes this collection timeless. Add a soft color palette with pops of blue, and you have a collection that will capture your senses.

Nelson Collection

The Nelson Collection captures Danish modern with minimalist accents: ideal for the person who has one foot in classical design, and the other in playful, and minimalist modernity. Warm wood, glass and leather bring in a sense of comfort, while metal and marble accents add a tasteful touch of glamour. The end result is a set of pieces that exude a quiet richness that will never go out of style. The ideal collection for anyone who appreciates an innovative take on old-school cool.

Harper Collection

The Harper Collection is an earth-toned set of pieces that place comfort at the core of its design. Merging terrace, natural soft walnut and light-coloured fabric along with metal accents, Harper creates an environment that feels natural and elegant. The star of this collection is the bed: conceived as an independent space in itself, the padded headboard comes with side flaps, creating your own private sanctuary.

Sparks

Functional and elegantly designed: that's Sparks in a nutshell. The collection combines solid wood, lush velvet, eco-leather and stone, with organic curves and edges. The result is a set of innovative and immaculately built pieces, including an elliptical dining table with a terrazzo turntable, the bed with a specially crafted curved headboard and the fluted solid wood drawer faces. Ideal for anyone who enjoys high-quality, creative design and understated luxury.

Sunday - Make Everyday Better with Sunday

Capturing that feeling, the moment of calm and contentment as you make your way through a relaxing and rejuvenating weekend. Peaceful as the week winds down, and excitement for the new week ahead. Sunday creates enthralling experiences with furniture that combine great design and everyday comfort.

Sunday commissions well-known designers from around the world to make products for you that are distinctive and unique, you won't find them anywhere else. The latest lines include the works of Italian designers Simone Colombo, Shannon Salder and Fabio Azzolina. With designers based around the world, the products are manufactured in India by skilled local craftsmen. Curated by renowned creative director Iram Sultan, Sunday pieces are a desirable combination of modern contemporary style with absolutely no compromise in quality.

The Sunday experience center is located in the capital and has a digital footprint that covers the entire country. This bridge to luxury brand is much more than just furniture, it is a lifestyle and cultural hub that taps into the city's design-conscious brands and like-minded people, to bring them together on a single platform. Be it, music, art, food, performances or experiences, Sunday is the feeling of making every day better.

The Designers

SHANNON SADLER

In 2003 Shannon Sadler invented and focused on a new technology for the denim business worldwide founding his studio in Italy. Coming from a designer family, he is self-taught and has traveled to 33 countries, and lived in 6 of them.

His work focuses on all aspects of design and graphics projects from furnishing to lighting, from art direction to corporate identity, catalogs and packaging.

Shannon worked and collaborated with world-leading companies and brands in Italy & Europe, China, USA and Asia, to mention a few: BONTEMPI, INGENIA, ALBAPLUS, CALLIGARIS, BOFFI, KUKA, ARMONIA, DUE MONTI, KBH, BAICHENG, GABER, METALMOBIL, CAPODOPERA.

Shannon Sadler's designs have been are presented at SALONE DEL MOBILE in Milano, IMM and ORGATEC in Koln, LIGHTING JAPAN, AMBIENTE in Frankfurt, INTERZUM, CIFF GUANGZHOU, 3F DONGGUAN FURNITURE FAIR, FURNITURE CHINA, BIFF BEIJING, etc

Shannon has been invited to speak about design & innovation at many different conferences also in China: PEKIN UNIVERSITY, ARTOP DESIGN CENTER in CHONGQING, CHENGDU DESIGN WEEK and WUHAN DESIGN CONFERENCE.

SIMONE COLUMBO

An Italian designer, born in Milan in 1988, he obtained a degree in applied experimental art. In 2012 he obtained a master's degree in industrial design from IED (Institute of Engineering Designers) in Milan. Simone has the typical characteristics of Italians, enthusiastic, energetic and creative! Cooperation with Studio Lissoni and Associates, Plumen, Adidas, Reebok, MADAgency and other teams, he has accumulated rich design experience. He has participated in numerous exhibitions, including Salone Satellite in 2008, Milan Design Week in 2014 and 2015, Homi MakerDesign Award in 2015, MakerFair European Edition in 2015. He was included in the Forbes 30U30 European annual list.

FABIO AZZOLINA

FABIO AZZOLINA is a Milan-based Italian architect widely known for his outstanding works in the field of interior design and architecture. For more than 20 years his studio has been developing highly elaborate projects for private and commercial spaces in Italy and worldwide. Spaces created by Azzolina always feature an outstanding sense of modernity combined with a light touch of nostalgia.

After graduating from the Politechnico di Milano Azzolina, he started at the studio Piero Lissoni as a graphic designer and continued his path collaborating with Ettore Sottsass, where he worked for years and helped developed his skills and personal style in the field of industrial design and art direction.

The wide client base includes a number of private commissions and well-known fashion brands as Pirelli, Jil Sanders, Isaia, Calligula, Truzzi, etc.

The works of Azzolina are frequently published in international design magazines such as Elle Decor, Casaviva, Interni, AD and others.

