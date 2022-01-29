Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2022 match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is the third match in the Pakistan Super League 2022. This will be the first game of the day. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game below. So Multan Sultans have had quite a positive start in the tournament. Lahore Qalandars Squad in PSL 2022: Team Profile, Schedule of LQ in Pakistan Super League T20 Season 7.

The defending champions had won their first game against Karachi Kings. Lahore Qalandars will play their first game today. Shaheen Afridi will be handling the reins of the team. The team has got some good players who can turn the tides. All eyes will be on Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel who will look to use their international experience. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on January 29, 2022 (Saturday) and will begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).