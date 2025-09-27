PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Sunsky Logistics Limited (The Company, Sunsky) is an integrated logistics solutions provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Sept 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs with shares to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Who All Are Mentioned in Newly Released Documents Linked to Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein? Check List.

The issue size is 36,60,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 2 each with an IPO price of ₹ 46 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Amit Mishra Backs Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India To Clinch Decisive Win Against Pakistan.

- Individual Investors - 17,46,000 Equity Shares

- Other Investor - 17,28,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 1,86,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Purchase of Flatbed Trailers, Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, meet the working capital requirement and General Corporate Purpose. The issue will open on Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025 and will close on Friday, Oct 3, 2025.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited, and the Registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Mr. Akash A Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunsky Logistics Limited expressed, "At Sunsky Logistics Limited, we have consistently worked towards providing seamless and integrated logistics solutions that cover the entire supply chain, from origin to destination. With expertise in freight forwarding, customs clearance, inland transportation, and project cargo handling, we have built a robust global presence supported by key certifications and long-standing industry partnerships.

The funds raised will enhance our operational capabilities, strengthen service delivery, and position us to capture new opportunities in the rapidly evolving logistics sector, thereby driving sustainable growth for the company."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)