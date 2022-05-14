New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunstone one of India's leading higher education service providers with a presence across 25 cities in 30+ institutions, won the 'Edtech Company of the Year' award at ASSOCHAM's 15th International Education Leadership & Skill Development Summit 2022.

The Summit deliberated upon the broad theme 'Driving Innovation and Inspiring Minds through Industry-Academia Alliance' and awarded promising leaders in the education sector.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Mundka Blaze Site; Says ‘Guilty Won’t Be Spared’.

Piyush Nangru inaugurated the Summit with renowned dignitaries including the Chief Guest at the Summit - Anandiben Patel, Governor, Uttar Pradesh; Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.

The award category 'Edtech Company of the Year' received several nominations among which Sunstone stood out. The Summit also hosted a series of panel discussions on the impact of unprecedented social, economic and environmental changes on education, technological developments, new opportunities, entrepreneurship and skills, and addressing the industry-academia gap.

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas Confirms Monaco Departure at the End of a Injury-Ravaged Season.

Commenting on the accolade, Piyush Nangru, Co-founder and COO, Sunstone said, "Sunstone has been at the forefront of innovation through its solutions-oriented approach in the Higher Education space. With our focus on industry-oriented training given at the nascent college level, we are addressing the skill gap issue at the industry level. Our efforts are also centred toward enabling Entrepreneurship and rewarding start-up ideas.

This award is a testament to the huge endeavour we are working towards and demonstrates our methods are yielding good results for all stakeholders involved. I am really thankful to our team at Sunstone who are working relentlessly in order to achieve our shared vision of providing Education that works for all."

The Summit was attended by academicians, chancellors, vice-chancellors, principals, deans, directors and promoters from government and private institutions, Edtech startups, stakeholders, and students across the nation.

Nangru shared his thoughts on the complex and ambiguous matrix of enabling skills and industry-oriented training with higher education.

He provided the two-part solution of 'embedding industry early and often' and 'adaptive curricula' in our education ecosystem for developing an entrepreneurial and skill-based mindset in young learners.

As part of the panel discussion on the future of higher education in the digital-first economy, Sorabh Bajaj, Vice-President, Business Excellence, Sunstone shared his thoughts and said, "The technological developments over the past few years have positively transformed the Higher-Education space. We can expect further integration of technology in administration, student experience, and prediction based AI learning as we move towards the digital-first economy. However, online learning is yet to find a substitute for physical networking, learning, and experiences. Beyond the classroom, students inculcate several soft skills and life skills and it also gives students the opportunity to connect and form a network. We believe Higher-Education will blend the benefits of technology while retaining the elements of physical education."

Sunstone is a leading higher education service provider that works with academic institutions in up-skilling students for employability. Sunstone offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students at 30+ institutions across 25 cities.

Sunstone's training programs are industry endorsed to enhance employability. These programs are designed for hybrid delivery with an unparalleled focus on soft skills and personality development. Sunstone's focus is to provide students with a holistic educational experience.

To know more about Sunstone, please visit: sunstone.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)