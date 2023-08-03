PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3: Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, India's leading solar solutions provider, is all set to showcase its expertise at HIPLEX 2023 - the International Plastic Expo to be held at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, from August 4th to 7th. Suntek's presence at this prestigious event is a testament to its commitment to driving sustainable solutions in the industry.

HIPLEX 2023 will witness over 500 businesses from across the globe, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the plastic and petrochemical industry. As a key player in the renewable energy sector, Suntek Solar will be presenting its revolutionary Industrial Rooftop Solutions to attract industry experts, industrialists, and manufacturers.

Key Highlights of Suntek Solar's Industrial Rooftop Solutions:

1. No.1 Solar Company: Ranked No.1 by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Suntek Solar is trusted for its relentless pursuit of excellence and sustainability.

2. 60MW+ Installed Capacity: Suntek has already installed over 60MW capacity in 150+ industries, empowering businesses with clean and efficient solar energy.

3. 20,000+ Satisfied Customers: With a track record of serving 20,000+ happy customers, Suntek's Industrial Rooftop Solutions have proven to be reliable and effective. 1Lakh + Solar Water Heaters Installed.

4. Award-Winning Solutions: Suntek Solar has been recognized with 24+ prestigious awards for its outstanding contributions to the solar industry.

5. CSR Projects: Suntek Solar has successfully executed CSR Projects for prominent organizations like NPTC, Singareni, and Indian Oil Corporation. The products covered under CSR initiatives include Solar Water Heaters, On-grid Rooftop Systems, Solar Fencing, Solar Streetlights, and Solar Off-grid solutions.

6. Complete Solar Industrial Solutions: Suntek Solar offers end-to-end solar solutions for businesses, including consultation, design, installation, and maintenance. From Industrial Rooftop Systems to CSR Projects, Suntek delivers sustainable energy solutions for a greener tomorrow. Tursted by various big gaints in the Industry and Few of Industrial Rooftops Installed at Various lndustries are Gubba cold storage Pvt Ltd - 3 MW ( in 14 Locations) , Hariom pipe Industries Ltd - 1 MW + 1MW - 2MW,Ace tyres Limited - 1MW + 1 MW - 2MW, Mahasai Aluminum Profiles Pvt Ltd - 800KW, SpinnMax Tyres Ltd - 1MW, Excel Rubber Ltd (Hindhupur)- 1 MW, Sriraj Tubes Pvt Ltd - 1 MW,Exel Rubber Ltd (Pashamailaram) - 486 KW, Strontium Ferriten India Ltd- 1MW, Vertice Global Pvt Ltd- 520KW, Ramse Aluminium Products Pvt Ltd- 500kw,Integrated Clean Room Technologies Pvt Ltd (ICLEAN) - 500KW, MNR Cottons Pvt Ltd - 1 MW, Arrow Cables Ltd - 280KW , Balaji Polymers - 180KW, PlastiLami coats Pvt Ltd - 360KW

Founder Ch.Bhavani Suresh's Vision:

The visionary behind Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, Shri Ch. Bhavani Suresh, aims to create a sustainable world by harnessing the power of the sun. With a passion for innovation and out-of-the-box thinking, he envisions Suntek Solar to be among the Top 5 Solar EPC Companies in India, driving global expansion, and leading the charge towards a sustainable future. Under his guidance, Suntek continues to deliver cutting-edge solar solutions and educate individuals and businesses about the benefits of renewable energy.

Visit Suntek Solar at HIPLEX 2023 - Hall No. 3, Stall No. L 4:

Industrial experts, industry owners, and manufacturers are invited to experience the future of renewable energy solutions at Suntek Solar's stall, Hall No. 3, Stall No. L 4, during the HIPLEX 2023. Explore the latest Industrial Rooftop Solutions and learn how Suntek Solar can help your business transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

Residential Solar Rooftop Solutions:

Suntek Solar also caters to the residential segment, offering tailor-made solar solutions for homeowners. From rooftop solar panels to solar water heaters, Suntek empowers residential customers with clean and cost-effective solar energy solutions.

Commercial Solar RoofTop Solutions:

For commercial establishments, Suntek Solar presents an array of solutions, including Commercial Rooftop Solar Power Systems, On-grid and Off-grid setups, and comprehensive energy management solutions. Businesses can harness the power of the sun and enjoy significant savings on electricity bills while contributing to a cleaner environment.

For more information and to schedule a meeting, please contact: www.sunteksolar.in / 9030032222

Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, established in 2008, is a leading trader, and system integrator in the solar industry. With a focus on innovation and quality, Suntek has earned the reputation of being a preferred choice for solar solutions among major organizations, government bodies, CSR projects, and numerous industries. As an award-winning solar company, Suntek continues to drive sustainable growth and empower society with clean and efficient solar power solutions.

