Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: A new chapter in the history of India's infrastructure sector has been scripted. On the glorious occasion of the Independence Day, Suroj Buildcon has launched a one-of-its-kind initiative to applaud the labourers, the driving force behind every project. Through the 'Wall of Honour' at every site, the name of every labourer shall be etched on the wall forever. The Independence Day is the perfect occasion to launch this initiative as every labourer has not only built structures but has also shaped India.

Suroj Buildcon remains dedicated to the transformation of the country and at the same time, hails the unsung heroes of every endeavour. Going forward, Suroj Buildcon shall take this initiative to every project across the length and breadth of the country.

A film has been created to celebrate the labourers' achievements through a poignant narration. Come rain or shine, they display an unwavering commitment to bringing someone else's dream to life. And in spite of all the efforts they put in, they never expect recognition. The film also captures the feeling of pride and the unbridled joy of the labourers upon seeing the 'Wall of Honour'.

Speaking about the initiative, Sachin Biyani, Managing Director, said that "Suroj Buildcon has always recognized the efforts of every individual who exhibits tremendous dedication. We are glad to take our efforts to the next level through this movement."

Conceptualized by Velocita Brand Consultants, Suroj Buildcon's brand partner, the 'Wall of Honour' initiative is a movement rather than a one-off campaign. They believe that this initiative will inspire the industry to take notice and encourage them to start acknowledging the real heroes behind the endeavours.

As a company that is always at the forefront when it comes to recognizing its workforce, Suroj Buildcon had launched another campaign focused towards labourers last year. It encouraged people to celebrate Diwali with the labourers who live thousands of kilometres away from their families. Moving forward, Suroj Buildcon shall continue to drive change through various campaigns.

About Suroj Buildon:

Suroj Buildcon is one of India's leading civil construction companies. It has built over 30+ million sq. ft. and over 7 million sq. ft is currently under progress. Headquartered in Pune, the company specializes in constructing industrial buildings and allied infrastructure. Established in 2013, Suroj Buildcon remains committed to building a better India.

