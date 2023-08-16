Material Girl singer Madonna celebrates her birthday on August 16. The famous American singer has also managed to hone other skills like music production and songwriting. Besides receiving popularity and praise for her singing skills, Madonna is also known for her red-carpet shenanigans that are just as delightful to your eyes. A fashion maverick of this century, Madonna's red carpet evolution has been jaw-dropping and the singer has also mastered the art of dressing right for different occasions. Madonna Is Fierce and Bold as She Recreates The Last Supper in This Racy NSFW Photoshoot (View Pics).

From going all formal in her pantsuit look to being dramatic with her Met Gala appearances, Madonna's fashion moments have always raised eyebrows and for all the good reasons. The singer sure knows how to have fun on the red carpet and that's evident from the way she dresses up. A performer of her stature, Madonna's name is enough to get you interested and her red carpet outings are nothing but a cherry on the cake. Over the years we have admired her wardrobe and the way she carries herself with so much panache. So, it's only natural that we would reminisce about her best looks on her special day. Madonna Slams Criticism Over Her Grammys 2023 Appearance, Says She's 'Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny' (View Post).

Now, without taking any more time, let's get started with it, shall we?

Camouflage Print for the Red Carpet!

Like a Diva

Oh-So-Fancy

Always Chic

Vibrant Much

Happy Birthday, Madonna!

