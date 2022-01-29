London [UK], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released a new report 2021 Innovation in South and Southeast Asia, which identifies 276 leading innovative organizations in the region.

Organizations can be genuinely sustainable and transform themselves from the inside out when they integrate sustainability into the core of their business, thus, heralding a new era of innovation, says the report.

Sustainability as a foundation to drive innovation will present an opportunity for leading innovators to work through the constraints of products and processes and identify practices that provide an alternate and better solution. It advises that protecting sustainable innovation with intellectual property (IP) is required to accelerate innovation that protects and regenerates the planet while driving business growth.

Clarivate analysts examined patents filed by organizations based in eight countries in South and Southeast Asia: India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam and selected the leading innovators.

Other key findings of the report include:

Among the 276 leading innovative organizations in the region, 58% are academic institutions and government research institutions, with 42% representing corporations.

India takes the lead in numbers, with 61% of them located in India and 39% from the rest of the region.

In this year's report, 51 new entrants are added to the list of leading innovators from the previous 235 entities in 2020. Of the 51 newly featured innovators, 39% are located in India, 31% in Philippines, 18% in Indonesia, and 12% in Singapore.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, "South and Southeast Asia is one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the world. Keeping innovation at front and center of its goals and prioritizing science, technology and innovation in policy, resource allocation, and international cooperation will pave a bright future for the region. At Clarivate, we are on a mission to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. We will work closely with our customers and partners in the region to support them in their journey of sustainable innovation."

2021 Innovation in South and Southeast Asia report utilizes Clarivate patent solutions Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index™ (DPCI) to track innovation based on four factors: volume of patents, influence, success and globalization. The report and full list of leading innovators in the region can be found here.

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

