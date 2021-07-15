Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): SVP Global Ventures Ltd, one of the fastest-growing multinational cotton yarn manufacturers in the country, was listed on the National Stock Exchange.

The Mumbai-based Company commenced trading on NSE at Rs. 111.80 per share with a total quantity traded on the first day was 3.49 lacs shares with a total delivery of 54.37%. The Market Capitalization of the company post-closing price stood at Rs. 1361.77 Crores.

On the momentous occasion, Chirag Pittie , Whole Time Director, SVP Global Ventures Ltd, said, "With this listing on the prestigious NSE, more investors will be able to participate in the growth story of the Company. We aim to focus on the three main national agendas: agriculture, employment, and foreign exchange earning. We will continue to focus on our domestic and international markets using the most modern state-of-the-art machines that provide us with higher operational margins. We are currently on a growth path and want our investors to benefit from it."

O P Gulia, CEO, SVP Global Ventures Ltd, said, "We have been eagerly looking forward to this listing, and it's a privilege to be part of the NSE. This is a significant landmark for the Company's progressive journey as this will help us widen our retail investors' base across the country. We are on a growth trajectory, and the current financial performance has shown steady growth. The Company is working towards focussed technology-driven business operations."

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project-related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances.

Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)