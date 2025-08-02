VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Chants of "Anantkoti Brahmandanayak, Jai Jai Swami Samarth" reverberated through the auditorium as visuals of Swami Samarth lit up the screen and filled the atmosphere with devotional energy. In a grand launch ceremony held at MDS Banquets, Kiwale, the sequel to the popular devotional song 'Swami' -- titled 'Swami-2' -- was officially released on Tuesday evening.

Following the immense popularity of its predecessor, 'Swami-2' has been produced by Bhairava Films and continues to narrate the spiritual journey and divine experiences of Swami devotees. The video is inspired by true events and features Dr. Prashant Gawali, a young entrepreneur, in the lead role, showcasing his emotionally resonant life story and his unwavering faith in Swami Samarth.

The video has been directed by Manish Mahajan, sung by Harshvardhan Vavare, with lyrics and music by Narhar Rahekar and Brahma Mahajan. The combination of heartfelt storytelling and high production value has added another compelling chapter to the 'Swami' series.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Prashant Gawali said, "I see Swami in my mother. His blessings have helped me through every struggle in life. This song is my humble attempt to express that spiritual journey. Swami lifts the burdens of life, and this video reflects that divine intervention which I experience every step of the way."

The event was graced by several notable personalities, including industrialists Avinash Tupe, Usman Shaikh, Prakash Mangane, Sudama Das, and Yogita Gawali. Veteran actor Sunil Godbole, singer Avdhut Gandhi, and actors Akshay Waghmare, Sagar Dolatade, Abhijit Borate, Pratik Lad, Arbaaz Shaikh, and Hansraj Jagtap were also present.

Music composer Brahma Mahajan added, "This song shows how devotion to Swami can lead an ordinary person to an extraordinary path. The first part was received with overwhelming love, and we believe this second part will equally resonate with Swami's devotees."

The first video in the series has garnered over 15 million views, and with its blend of spirituality and personal transformation, 'Swami-2' is poised to touch many more hearts.

- Inspired by real-life events, the film features entrepreneur Dr. Prashant Gawali portraying his journey under Swami Samarth's grace.

