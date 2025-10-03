VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: The glittering grand finale of Miss Fabb India 2025 concluded in spectacular style at The Westin Garden City, Mumbai on 21st September 2025, where beauty, talent, and confidence lit up the runway. The much-awaited event crowned Swati Mishra from Mumbai as Miss Fabb India 2025 and Ankita Sangle Sarkar from Pune as Mrs Fabb India 2025 in the presence of celebrities, fashion icons, and industry leaders.

This year's edition was a true celebration of elegance, determination, and empowerment, bringing together some of the most talented women across the nation. The event was powered by Platinum Corp, JP Iscon, Unicorn Global Builders, and Transmedia, with participation from over 40 finalists who competed for the crown.

Miss Fabb India 2025 Winners

* Miss Fabb India 2025 Winner - Swati Mishra (Mumbai)

* 1st Runner Up - Jyoti Meena (New Delhi)

* 2nd Runner Up (Tie) - Emily Basu (Pune) & Swamy Shalini (Hyderabad)

Swati Mishra's grace, poise, and intelligence won the judges' hearts and the audience's admiration. Along with the prestigious title, she also bagged the Miss Fabb Photogenic 2025 award, reinforcing her charm both on and off the ramp.

Mrs Fabb India 2025 Winners

* Mrs Fabb India 2025 Winner - Ankita Sangle Sarkar (Pune)

* 1st Runner Up - Ankita Mohanty (Bhubaneswar)

* 2nd Runner Up - Priyanshi Thakur (Lucknow)Balancing elegance with confidence, Ankita Sangle Sarkar emerged victorious as Mrs Fabb India 2025, proving that beauty and ambition shine even brighter with experience.Special Title WinnersThe pageant also honored participants with special awards that highlighted their unique qualities:* Miss Fabb Popular 2025 - Aishwarya Bhattacharya (Kolkata)

* Mrs Fabb Popular 2025 - Nidhi Verma (Gurugram)

* Miss Fabb Elegance 2025 - Aarvi Kshirsagar (Pune)

* Mrs Fabb Elegance 2025 - Shweta Kulkarni (Pune)

* Miss Fabb Beauty With Brains 2025 - Shalini Swamy (Hyderabad)

* Miss Fabb Punctuality 2025 - Jyoti Meena (New Delhi)

* Miss Fabb Photogenic 2025 - Swati Mishra (Mumbai)

* Mrs Fabb Photogenic 2025 - Ankita Mohanty (Bhubaneswar)Sponsors & PartnersThe grandeur of Miss Fabb India 2025 was amplified by some of the biggest names in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.* Designer Partner: Bespokewala by Hemali Raj

* Fashion Partner: Levi's

* Design Institute Partner: Envisage International Institute of Design

* Smile Partner: Royal Dental Clinics

* Crown Partner: Svar Gems

* Outdoor Partner: Bright Outdoor Media Limited

* OTT Partner: Rocket Reels

* Magazine Partner: Tycoon Global Magazine

* Hospitality Partner: The Basileio, Mulund

* Lounge Partner: Glass House, Malad West

* Gifting Partners: 18Fire, HC London, Rasha Kirmani Label

* Hair & Makeup Partner: LTA School of Beauty

* Creative Lens Partner: Eccoverse Media

* Management Partner: NIEM

Training & GroomingThe contestants arrived in Mumbai on 17th September 2025, beginning an intensive journey of training and transformation. Over the next five days, they participated in photoshoots, workshops, and mentoring sessions conducted by leading experts, including:* Alia Dholkawala - Soft Skills & Personality Development

* Priyanka Zemse - Expression & Stage Presence

* Rasha Kirmani - Industry Insights Session

* Poonam Pandey - Posing & Confidence WorkshopAdding to the show's professional execution, the Runway Directors for Miss Fabb India 2025 were Sriti Shaw (past Miss Fabb India winner) and Neha Singh (past Mrs Fabb India winner), who ensured the choreography and stage presentations matched global pageant standards.

Esteemed JudgesThe grand finale was judged by a stellar panel of personalities from the entertainment and business world:* Poonam Pandey - Actress & Model

* Kranti Shanbhag - Film Producer, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Rocket Reels OTT

* Victoria Krundysheva - International Fashion Photographer & Author

* Roshan Oswal - Director, Goel Ganga Group

* Vidhisha - Marketing Head, Royal Dental Clinics

* Nikita Rawal - Actor, Influencer & NGO ActivistSpecial Guests of HonourThe finale was graced by eminent personalities and industry leaders who lent their support to the cause of celebrating talent and womanhood:* Pravin Kotak - JP Iscon Group, Gujarat

* Sanjay Thakkar - Dev Builders, Gujarat

* Vishal Ratanghayra - Founder of Platinum Corp, Mumbai

* Jasmin Shah - Transmedia

* Rashmi Kamdar - USA

* Dharmesh Shah - Unicorn Builders

A Star-Studded EveningMiss Fabb India 2025 was more than just a beauty pageant--it was a grand cultural and entertainment extravaganza. The evening also hosted the BASE Awards, bringing together Bollywood celebrities and fashion icons.The glamorous night was attended by:* Poonam Pandey

* Angela Krislinzki

* Sheena Chohan

* Sudhanshu Pandey

* Taher Shabbir

* Hema Sharma

* Alankrita Sahai

* And many more celebrated stars.

The Visionaries Behind Miss Fabb IndiaFounded in 2017 by Yash Bhuptani and Vaishali Varma, Miss Fabb India has become one of the country's most recognized beauty pageants, known for its inclusivity and opportunities it provides to women across diverse backgrounds. From city-level auditions to the grand national finale, the platform has transformed countless aspiring models into media personalities, actors, and influencers.Speaking about this year's success, Yash Bhuptani, Founder of Miss Fabb India, said: "Miss Fabb India has always been more than a pageant--it is a platform for talent, confidence, and empowerment. Watching Swati Mishra and Ankita Sangle Sarkar emerge as winners this year is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of every contestant who stepped on that stage. We are proud to create a platform that transforms lives and careers."Vaishali Varma, Co-Founder of Miss Fabb India, added: "Every year, we see dreams being realized on the Miss Fabb stage. What makes Miss Fabb special is that it provides not just crowns, but lifelong opportunities--be it in fashion, television, or film. 2025 has set new benchmarks in terms of quality, talent, and scale. We are excited to watch our winners shine on national and international platforms."

Please note, the official name is Miss Fabb India (with double 'B'). Often misspelled as Miss Fab India, the pageant was founded by Yash Bhuptani and Vaishali VarmaA Platform of DreamsSince its inception, Miss Fabb India has stood as a symbol of inclusivity and empowerment, offering women from across the country a platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and talent. Over the years, many winners have gone on to shine in television, fashion, OTT platforms, and commercials, fulfilling their dreams through the opportunities created by this national-level event.The 2025 edition was yet another milestone in this journey. With Swati Mishra crowned as Miss Fabb India 2025 and Ankita Sangle Sarkar crowned as Mrs Fabb India 2025, the pageant has once again underlined the fact that true beauty lies in confidence, hard work, and determination.

