New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): In a major step towards safeguarding consumer interest in the digital marketplace, 26 leading e-commerce platforms have voluntarily submitted self-declaration letters confirming compliance with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Thursday.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, these platforms have conducted internal self-audits or third-party audits to identify, assess and eliminate any presence of dark patterns.

These 26 companies have declared that their platforms are free from dark patterns and do not deploy any manipulative user interface designs, it added.

These digital platforms range across retail, travel, e-commerce, healthcare, and food delivery including Page Industries (Jockey, Speedo), William Penn (Sheaffer, Lapis Bard), Curaden India (Curaprox), Duroflex, MilBasket, Netmeds, Hamleys, Swiggy, Tata 1mg, and Zomato all reported that internal self-audits found their platforms free from dark patterns.

PharmEasy and BigBasket also completed internal reviews, with BigBasket noting that remedial measures have been implemented.

Zepto stated that its UI/UX has been audited with ongoing monitoring in place.

Several Reliance Retail platforms including Tira Beauty, JioMart, Reliance Jewels, Ajio, and Reliance Digital have confirmed compliance through internal declarations.

Further, large e-commerce and travel companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, Walmart India, and Ixigo submitted third-party or internal assessments affirming that no dark patterns were detected.

In the declaration, MakeMyTrip specified that its platforms require explicit consumer consent with no pre-ticked boxes. Blinkit reported transparent, responsible design practices, while Meesho declared adherence to all 13 dark-pattern guidelines with regular checks.

"The proactive industry-wide compliance demonstrates a strong commitment towards consumer transparency, fair trade practices, and ethical digital ecosystems," a statement by the Consumer Affairs Ministry said.

This voluntary alignment underscores the fact that consumer protection and business growth can go hand-in-hand, strengthening brand trust and long-term credibility.

The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 was notified on 30 November 2023, to identify and prohibit 13 deceptive design practices that can mislead or manipulate consumers during online interactions.

These include False Urgency; Basket Sneaking; Confirm Shaming; Forced Action; Subscription Trap; Interface Interference; Bait & Switch; Drip Pricing; Disguised Advertisements; Nagging; Trick Wording; SaaS Billing; and Rogue Malwares.

Notably, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had issued an Advisory on 5 June 2025, instructing all e-commerce platforms and online service providers to conduct a mandatory self-audit within three months to detect and eliminate dark patterns. (ANI)

